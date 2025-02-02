Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Panthers – 2/2/25

The New York Islanders take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (24-20-7) at PANTHERS (31-19-3)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Anthony Duclair

Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall — Kyle MacLean — Marc Gatcomb

Adam Pelech — Scott Perunovich

Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist — Dennis Cholowski

Jakub Skarek

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Matt Martin

Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Noah Dobson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Status report

Each team played on Saturday and did not have a morning skate. … Mayfield, a defenseman, left Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win at the host Tampa Bay Lightning late in the second period and did not return. … Barzal, a forward, left after blocking a shot late in the third. Coach Patrick Roy did not have an update on either player following the game. … Adam Boqvist, claimed off waivers from the Panthers on Friday, scored a goal for the Islanders on Saturday.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Matthew Tkachuk — Sam Bennett — Jesper Boqvist

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: None

Injured: Mackie Samoskevich (illness)

Status report

Florida coach Paul Maurice said he was leaning on holding out Samoskevich, a forward, after he became ill on Saturday morning and did not play in a 5-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

