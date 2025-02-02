Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Panthers – 2/2/25

The New York Islanders take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (24-20-7) at PANTHERS (31-19-3)
6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, TVAS
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Anthony Duclair
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Casey Cizikas — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall — Kyle MacLean — Marc Gatcomb
Adam Pelech — Scott Perunovich
Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist — Dennis Cholowski
Jakub Skarek
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Matt Martin
Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Noah Dobson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)
Status report
Each team played on Saturday and did not have a morning skate. … Mayfield, a defenseman, left Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win at the host Tampa Bay Lightning late in the second period and did not return. … Barzal, a forward, left after blocking a shot late in the third. Coach Patrick Roy did not have an update on either player following the game. … Adam Boqvist, claimed off waivers from the Panthers on Friday, scored a goal for the Islanders on Saturday.
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Matthew Tkachuk — Sam Bennett — Jesper Boqvist
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
Jonah Gadjovich — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: None
Injured: Mackie Samoskevich (illness)
Status report
Florida coach Paul Maurice said he was leaning on holding out Samoskevich, a forward, after he became ill on Saturday morning and did not play in a 5-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
