Panthers’ Barkov Well Deserving of Being Named Finnish Captain

The Florida Panthers are currently fighting for a good spot in the standings before the 4 Nations Face-Off. The defending Stanley Cup Champions are first in the Atlantic Division with a record of 30-19-3 and 63 points. However, when the tournament gets underway on Feb. 12, Team Finland will have Panthers’ captain Aleksander Barkov wearing the “C” on his chest. He’s done more than enough throughout his career to be awarded such an honor.

Barkov’s Accolades

Barkov was drafted by former Panthers general manager Dale Tallon second overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He has since become one of the best two-way centers in the game.

Aleksander Barkov has 12 goals and 30 assists through 42 games with the Florida Panthers this season (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In 2014, he became the youngest player to be selected to the Finnish Olympic team. In 2018, he was named the tenth captain and the second Finnish captain in franchise history. In the 2018-19 season, he was named to the All-Star game for the first time in his career and was awarded the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy. In the shortened 2020-21 season, he became the first player in Panthers history to capture the Frank J. Selke Trophy.

In 2022-23, he returned to the All-Star game, became the franchise’s leading scorer, and led the team to their first Eastern Conference championship since 1996. Finally, last season, not only did he win the Selke Trophy again, but he became the first Finnish captain in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup. He will look to win it again in 2024-25.

Barkov’s the Perfect Man for the Job

Barkov’s lead-by-example approach has been a huge factor in the Panthers’ over the last couple of seasons. But to do it in the name of the Lion is something he cannot wait for.

“It’s a huge honor,” Barkov said on a Zoom teleconference. “I never really dreamed about that thing, but it’s a huge honor. I’m thankful for the opportunity to be the captain of the national team. I can’t wait to get going in the tournament.” – Aleksander Barkov on becoming captain of Team Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off

This honor adds to a long list of accomplishments in his 12-year professional hockey career. But it’s been a long time since he’s played in an international tournament.

“It’s been a while for me since I got a chance to play for Team Finland and represent my country,” Barkov said with a smile. “I’m very excited for the opportunity coming up in the next month. It means a lot to be a captain. It’s a huge honor for me. Growing up in Finland and watching every single tournament that Finland was part of, and now to be a part of it and to be a captain to try and lead the team to victories, is a great opportunity for me.” Barkov on being named captain of Team Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off

He’s Going to be a Dominant Player for Team Finland

Barkov will set the tone for his countrymen. Despite having to deal with Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby on Team Canada, Finland will not be a pushover. They have a strong group of forwards featuring Miko Rantanen and Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes, Patrik Laine of the Montreal Canadiens, along with strong goaltending with Nashville Predators netminder Jusse Saros.

Regardless of how the tournament goes, having Barkov represent the Panthers as captain of Team Finland should be an honour for the franchise. The team has come a long way, and he has been part of the journey through good and bad.