Carolina Hurricanes’ 3 Stars of January

The Carolina Hurricanes finished January on a seven-game point streak and a 10-3-2 record. They sit second in the Metropolitan Division with a 32-16-4 record (68 points) and are six points behind the Washington Capitals. This marks a significant turnaround after going 6-6-1 in December. They had a nine-point swing from Dec. 13 to Jan. 22.

In the fourth installment of “Three Stars of the Month” from us at The Hockey Writers, who led the way for the Hurricanes in January?

Third Star: Pyotr Kochetkov

For the second time this season, Pyotr Kochetkov gets the nod. Kochetkov was the First Star of the Month in November after finishing with a 6-1-0 record. In January, the Russian netminder – or “Nyetminder” as he’s been called – finished with a 5-2-2 record, .912 save percentage (SV%) and 2.33 goals-against average (GAA).

In 32 games this season, he has a 19-9-3 record with a .903 SV% – above the league average of .901 SV% – and a 2.47 GAA. He also has a shutout and three assists. Kochetkov accomplished this in Frederik Andersen’s two-month absence.

Amongst all of the discourse of how the Hurricanes were looking for another netminder and them “struggling” in goal, Kochetkov was the guy the Hurricanes needed most. Without Kochetkov starting most games in January, would the Hurricanes have had a 10-3-2 record? He earned five of the 10 wins in the month, while Andersen was a perfect 3-0-0 after he returned.

Second Star: Andrei Svechnikov

We debated whether Andrei Svechnikov should earn the second or third star of the month. Ultimately, a great month from the Russian forward earned him the latter. Making his first appearance in this series, Svechnikov finished January with five goals and 11 points in 15 games, including a three-point game against the New York Rangers on Jan. 28 in a 4-0 shutout win.

Svechnikov had 33 shots on goal in over 262 minutes of ice time (TOI), averaging 17:30 minutes per game while playing mainly on the team’s first line – until Mikko Rantanen was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche – and the first power-play unit. He had 306 shifts this month, scored a power-play goal, a game-winning goal, and recorded six even-strength assists.

Svechnikov had a 15.2% shooting percentage (S%) in January. Averaging seven seconds less in ice time, he had a more productive month.

Getting Svechnikov going will be huge for the Hurricanes’ final 30 games of the season. He is in year four of an eight-year, $62 million deal that expires after the 2028-29 season. With an annual average value (AAV) of $7.75 million, the hope is he will be a 60-plus-point-per-season player, which he has already accomplished twice (in 2019-2020 and 2021-22.)

First Star: Seth Jarvis

This is the third month in a row that Seth Jarvis has been part of the Three Stars and his first as the first star – he was the second star in November and the third in December. Jarvis shined for the Hurricanes in January, with 11 goals and 15 points in 15 games while averaging 19:23 TOI. He had three two-goal games and the first four-point game of his career against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 23. He also scored a power-play goal and two shorthanded goals – both against the Chicago Blackhawks. In 342 shifts spanning 290:41 of TOI, Jarvis was lethal.

Jarvis had a 26.8 S% with 41 shots on goal. He scored his 20th goal of the season on Thursday night (Jan. 30) against the Blackhawks to carry a two-game goal streak. He also has 20 assists and 40 points in 45 games this season. He is second on the team in points and leads the team in goals despite missing seven games due to re-aggravating a shoulder injury from last season. Jarvis was a driving force that helped his team earn 22 points in January. He was their most consistent player, mainly playing on the third line with Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal.

Averaging more than 19 minutes per game and playing both special teams shows how much confidence and trust head coach Rod Brind’Amour has in the Winnipeg native and why he was named to Team Canada for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. He is a dynamic player who can do it all, and that’s why he was the First Star this month.

Hurricanes End January on a High Note

With how January ended compared to December, the Hurricanes eventually righted the ship on its own. A Brind’Amour-led team will always find a way to get back on track and strive to clinch a playoff spot in any way possible.

Their next game is on Feb. 1 against the Los Angeles Kings to kick off a very light month that will be interrupted by the 4 Nations Face-Off. Hopefully, the Hurricanes can carry this month’s momentum into February and start off on the right foot.