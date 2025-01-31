Penguins Need to Look to the Future

The 2024-25 season looks to be just about over for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Any faint playoff hopes that may have been lingering died with their 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 27. The Sharks are one of the worst teams in the NHL, and that loss seemed to be the nail in the coffin. There is still plenty of hockey to be played, but Pittsburgh sits five points out of a wild-card spot, so it might be time to look ahead and start planning for the future.

What Does the Penguins’ Future Look Like?

With the trade deadline approaching, it’s time for general manager Kyle Dubas to plan for what comes next. Last summer, Dubas signed players like Matt Grzelcyk and Anthony Beauvillier to one-year deals to increase his chances for a good return at the trade deadline. Other trade chips include Marcus Pettersson and Drew O’Connor. The Penguins will be looking for young players in return to hopefully put a spark back in the lineup.

On Jan. 18, the NHL announced that escrow payments would be canceled for the rest of this season, and that could be a huge plus for the Penguins. With the cap expected to rise, Pittsburgh could have almost $30 million in cap space this offseason without any long-term extensions to sign. So, they could do a major roster refresh this summer.

Kyle Dubas, Toronto Maple Leafs GM (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Even though the NHL team is struggling, the Penguins’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate has been having a good season. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are 23-10-4 and have more than a few players who have stood out. Ville Koivunen and Vasily Ponomarev, the two main prospects in the Jake Guentzel trade, are among Wilkes-Barre’s standouts. Both players had a hat trick in the baby Penguins’ most recent 9-0 victory over the Hershey Bears.

Koivunen has 35 points in 37 games. He is a good skater with good hockey sense. It is easy to imagine him playing at the NHL level, which could happen sooner rather than later. Ponomarev has 24 points in 28 games. He has good puck-handling skills and is not afraid to go to the front of the net. He could make the jump to the NHL by next season or sooner. At the time, the Guentzel trade seemed underwhelming because there was no immediate return. However, it could pay off for the Penguins in a big way.

Related: Crosby’s Overtime Goal Lifts Penguins Past Utah

Other standout players in Wilkes-Barre include Rutger McGroarty and Tristan Broz. McGroarty has 20 points in 35 games. He had a bit of a slow start but has found his footing with the baby Penguins. He could be called up after the trade deadline, however, Pittsburgh does not want to rush his development. Even if he stays in the AHL for the rest of this season, there is a good chance he will join Pittsburgh permanently next year. Broz has also been developing nicely this season and has 12 goals in 27 games. He’s a smart, versatile forward who could make a good middle-six center.

Penguins Building for the Future

Like it or not, this was always a rebuilding season for Pittsburgh. Dubas has been playing the long game and making moves that are geared toward the bigger picture. The Penguins could go on a Cinderella run and sneak into the playoffs, but it is unlikely. They are in last place in the Metropolitan Division, and will face the New Jersey Devils, the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers all in the first week of February. However, there are several reasons for fans to be optimistic about the future of the team.