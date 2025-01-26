Penguins Running Out of Time to Find Consistency

It is the end of January and the Pittsburgh Penguins are still struggling with the same issues. On Jan. 20, they beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 and actually looked like a playoff team. Whether or not they make the postseason is still to be determined, however, Pittsburgh can definitely learn some things from their game against the Kings.

The Blueprint for Consistency

One of the Penguins’ biggest struggles this season has been with consistency. Their game against the Kings should be the blueprint moving forward for the team. Everyone on the team contributed for a full 60 minutes, which is something that has been lacking this season.

The Penguins dominated the first period with 12 shots on goal, although they possessed the puck for most of the period. They had 26 shot attempts in the first period compared to the Kings 12. Kevin Hayes scored the first goal of the game on a power play. This season, Hayes has played in 33 games and scored eight goals, with four coming on the power play, and has 12 points. He has been in and out of the lineup since the beginning of the season, but he is proving why he should stay at least for a while.

Although Hayes is not the best skater, he is a good playmaker with good offensive instincts. He is also good in the faceoff circle, winning eight of 13 faceoffs against Los Angeles. His game against the Kings was probably his best performance of the season. He was active in all three zones, and his offensive capability was extremely evident not only at 5-on-5 but also on the power play. He does play a very tough, physical game which could be a reason he is in and out of the lineup. If the Penguins do make the postseason, they will want him to be healthy.

Pittsburgh also showed a huge commitment to defense in the game against Los Angeles, which is another area where they have struggled this season. They forechecked aggressively and generated chances against a very good defense. They were also able to finish those chances. They stayed aggressive throughout the game and forced turnovers all night.

The Penguins were also able to get good goaltending against the Kings. Alex Nedeljkovic had more than a few key saves stopping 14 of the first 15 shots he faced. With Tristan Jarry down in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the time being, Nedeljkovic and Joel Blomqvist are currently sharing the goalie responsibilities. Both are fighting for the opportunity to be the starter, however, it looks like Pittsburgh will continue rotating them back and forth for the time being.

Alex Nedeljkovic, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There were also contributions from all four lines against the Kings, which was a huge difference-maker. Cody Glass scored a goal late in the second period and now has three points in his last five games. The Penguins have been waiting for him to find some consistency, and it looks like that may be starting to happen. Lately, his play has been solid in all three zones, especially in the defensive zone. Pittsburgh could use more defense-minded forwards, and Glass has been stepping up to the plate.

Anthony Beauvillier has also been contributing to the scoresheet lately. He registered a goal and an assist against the Kings, and he also scored a goal against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 17. He has 11 goals on the season and could be an interesting topic of discussion as the trade deadline approaches.

Penguins On Very Shaky Ground

The Penguins are coming off back-to-back losses against the Anaheim Ducks and the Seattle Kraken, and their playoff hopes are growing dimmer and dimmer. They are now seven points out of a wild card spot and in need of a miracle. They definitely have the talent and the ability to get back on track, but do they have the discipline?