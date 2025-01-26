Frost’s Heise Leads Way in Win Over Fleet

The Minnesota Frost and Boston Fleet met up for the fourth time this season and third in St. Paul on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 26. The Frost were still without key members Grace Zumwinkle, Dominque Petrie, and Natalie Buchbinder due to injury while the Fleet reported no injuries. The goaltending matchup was between Nicole Hensley for the Frost and Emma Söderberg for the Fleet.

The game started out in favor of the Frost, and they were able to hold the lead through the entire game despite some strong efforts by the Fleet. In the past few games, the Frost have struggled to get goals on the board, let alone a lead, but they found a way against the Fleet and took the 5-2 win.

Game Recap

The Frost came out with renewed energy, which benefited them as they scored the game’s first goal. Their captain, Kendall Coyne-Schofield, broke the puck out, got it up to Michela Cava, who danced around the defender and passed it to Taylor Heise for the snipe to make it 1-0. The Frost held the momentum as they scored again just over a minute later; this time, Brooke McQuigge got on the board. Mellissa Channell-Watkins and Katy Knoll assisted her to make it 2-0. That was the end of the scoring for the first, and Frost took the lead into the second.

Taylor Heise, Minnesota Frost (Photo by UMN/PWHL)

In the second period, the Fleet found the back of the net thanks to their captain, Hilary Knight, who snuck one past Hensley. Alina Müller and Jessica Digirolamo assisted her to make it 2-1. The Frost answered right back, however, and it was Heise with her second of the day, and Cava and Coyne-Schofield assisted her for a 3-1 lead they would carry into the third period.

The Fleet pulled themselves back within one goal to begin the third period as Susanna Tapani knocked in a shot to make it 3-2. Hannah Bilka and Knight assisted her. The Frost responded again a few minutes later to extend their lead back to two goals as Knoll scored her first of the season, and Sophie Jaques assisted her to make it 4-2. The Frost weren’t finished as their captain, Coyne-Schofield, got on the board to make it 5-2 and was assisted by Jaques. That would be the final goal of the game as the Frost took the win.

The Frost will remain home as they host the Toronto Sceptres on Tuesday, Jan. 28, before they head on the road for four straight. The Fleet will return home to host the New York Sirens on Friday, Jan. 31.