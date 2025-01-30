Finland Names Aleksander Barkov Captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

The 4 Nations Face-Off is right around the corner, as it’ll last from Feb. 12-20. Finland became the first country to announce its captain—it wasn’t much of a surprise. Seeing as he’s the only Finnish captain of an NHL club, the choice of the Florida Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov was an easy one.

The Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho and Mikko Rantanen will wear the “A” on their sweater, as will Mikael Granlund of the San Jose Sharks.

Your #4Nations Face-Off captains for Team Finland are here!



Suomen #4Nations Face-Off -turnauksen kapteenisto on tässä! pic.twitter.com/0eOG9IpUuH — NHL Suomi (@NHL_fi) January 30, 2025

Barkov, who captained the Panthers to a Stanley Cup last summer, is no stranger to the big moments. He has 753 points in 779 career regular-season games, averaging 91 points per 82 contests since 2017-18. The two-way superstar is still in his prime, coming off a Selke Trophy victory last May.

As far as the playoffs are concerned, scoring has been tougher but he was arguably the best player on Florida’s Cup-winning roster. Scoring 22 points in 24 games with impeccable defensive play, his club won its first championship in franchise history.

As a result, Barkov is an established leader and was frankly the only choice for Finland. He has 42 points in 42 games this season with a career-best 60.4% face-off win rate. Among the 279 forwards with 500 minutes of ice time this season at 5-on-5, he ranks 11th in per-60 expected goals allowed (1.99) and 53rd in actual goals allowed (1.96). His two-way excellence should live on at this tournament.