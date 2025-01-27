Guide to the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

The NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off is here as a way for the league to get back to best-on-best tournaments. The league has not participated in a tournament with the top players going head-to-head since the 2016 World Cup, where Canada took the gold medal. With the Olympics and World Cup not in the NHL’s docket for the past nine years, fans and players were missing out. Now, as a way to get back into the swing of things before the 2026 Olympics and 2028 World Cup, there will be the 4 Nations Face-Off, involving Team Canada, Team USA, Team Sweden, and Team Finland.

Two cities, Montreal and Boston, are set to host the tournament games. With each team playing three preliminary games, the top two teams after the round-robin will face off in a championship game. The first three days of the tournament will take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, hosting four games. The last two days, including the championship game, will be at TD Garden in Boston, for a total of three games.

4 Nations Face-Off Rosters

4 Nations Face-Off Schedule

Date/Time/Location Teams Game Preview Final Score Game Recap Feb. 12, 2025

8:00 p.m. EST

Bell Centre, Montreal Team Canada

vs.

Team Sweden Feb. 13, 2025

8:00 p.m. EST

Bell Centre, Montreal Team USA

vs.

Team Finland Feb. 15, 2025

1:00 p.m. EST

Bell Centre, Montreal Team Finland

vs.

Team Sweden Feb. 15, 2025

8:00 p.m. EST

Bell Centre, Montreal Team Canada

vs.

Team USA Feb. 17, 2025

1:00 p.m. EST

TD Garden, Boston Team Canada

vs.

Team Finland Feb. 17, 2025

8:00 p.m. EST

TD Garden, Boston Team USA

vs.

Team Sweden Feb. 20, 2025

8:00 p.m. EST

TD Garden, Boston Championship (TBD)

Team Canada

Player Eligibility

Any player who is under contract for the 2024-25 NHL season, and on an NHL roster as of Dec. 2, 2024, is eligible to partake in the tournament. While teams have announced their rosters already, they have up until Feb, 12, the beginning of the tournament, to make any changes to their roster due to injury.

Participating Nations

As made clear in the title of the tournament, the 4 Nations Face-Off will consist of just four teams. Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the USA will all be represented at the tournament. As the expectation of Olympic participation and the return of the World Cup is coming soon, the NHL opted to have a smaller tournament with four of the most represented countries in their league.

While other well-represented teams are on the outside of the tournament, such as Russia, Germany, Czechia, and more, the majority of the NHL is represented by these four nations with roughly 85 percent of players in the NHL coming from one of these countries.