Victor Hedman Named Team Sweden’s Captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

Thursday morning, Team Sweden announced its leadership team for the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off next month. Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman was named captain, an honor he most recently held at the 2024 IIHF World Championship. Three alternate captains were also announced for Sweden: Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm, and Pittsburgh Penguins blueliner Erik Karlsson.

Victor Hedman

Hedman was selected as the 11th captain in Tampa Bay Lightning history last offseason after Steven Stamkos departed for the Nashville Predators in free agency. A two-time Stanley Cup winner with a Conn Smythe Trophy to his name, the 34-year-old defensive stalwart brings all the leadership abilities that Tre Kronor, or any coach for that matter, can build his team around. This will be the eighth appearance for Hedman with Sweden since 2007-08. He has contributed nine goals and 13 assists in 65 international appearances.

This season for Tampa Bay, the 6-foot-7 blueliner has skated in 47 games with seven goals and 33 assists for a Lightning team battling in a super competitive Atlantic Division. Hedman is scheduled to skate in his 1,100th NHL game during tonight’s home contest against the Los Angeles Kings.

William Nylander

Nylander will make his fourth appearance for Sweden during the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 28-year-old forward has been excellent in international competition, with 15 goals and 22 assists in 21 games. His 2017 appearance at the World Championships finished with seven goals and 14 points over 10 games.

Sweden earned a Gold Medal, while the forward secured the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament honors. This season for Toronto, the first-round selection has 29 goals, tied for second in the NHL behind Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.

Mattias Ekholm

A regular for selection for Sweden since 2010-11, Ekholm will wear the Blue & Yellow for the ninth time in his hockey career next month. He has collected six goals and 18 assists over 60 international games. He was a 2018 Gold Medal team member at the World Championships. This season for Edmonton, the 6-foot-5 defenseman has seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points over 50 games.

Erik Karlsson

Karlsson will make his sixth appearance for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-off. An international veteran with 38 games under his skates, he has added 14 goals and 17 assists during his non-NHL competition. In 53 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season, the 6-foot defenseman has contributed five goals and 28 assists.