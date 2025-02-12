4 Nations Face-Off Day 1 Preview — Canada vs Sweden Kicks Off International Tournament

International, best-on-best hockey has returned. The 4 Nations Face-Off begins tonight as Team Canada plays Team Sweden in Montreal at 8 pm EST. Excitement became palpable as players arrived in Montreal on Monday for practice. With only two days to prepare for puck drop, players and coaches alike will be looking to build chemistry quickly.

From last-minute withdrawals and additions to intriguing storylines to consider, the 4 Nations Face-Off will have something for every hockey fan. Here’s what you need to know for the matchup tonight.

Rosters

Team Canada: Final Roster

Without a doubt, Team Canada packs a potent punch of jaw-dropping talent and veteran presence. Some people grumbled about the 4 Nations Face-Off since the tournament only has four teams, leaving out many of the league’s superstars (Leon Draisaitl and Nikita Kucherov). If seeing Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, and Connor McDavid on the same power play unit doesn’t excite you, then you’re a hockey fan who can’t be pleased.

Speaking of Crosby, he will play tonight after dealing with an injury for the past week. He practiced on a line with MacKinnon and Mark Stone. While we won’t know finalized lines until puck drop, Monday’s practice provided some insight into what head coach Jon Cooper is thinking. Of note on defense, Drew Doughty replaces Alex Pietrangelo, who withdrew from the tournament because of a nagging injury. Debate ensued about whether Doughty should make the roster, but he was notified on Saturday during the Los Angeles Kings’ game he had earned his spot. When you think about it, who wouldn’t want him in that locker room?

Jordan Binnington will start in goal tonight for Team Canada. The 31-year-old goaltender will look to capture that mojo that led the St. Louis Blues to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2019. Questions swirled around Team Canada’s goaltenders, and, if there’s a weakness on the roster, it’s in net. That’s not meant disrespectfully. It’s simply tough to find the same caliber of goaltender as forward when MacKinnon and McDavid set the bar.

Team Sweden: Final Roster

Team Sweden may not match Team Canada pound-for-pound, but no one should take this group lightly. There’s a healthy blend of talent (William Nylander and Filip Forsberg) and grit (Mattias Ekholm and Rasmus Dahlin). Sweden’s defense may be the best of any country and certainly appears the deepest. Victor Hedman captains the star-studded roster.

Filip Gustavsson and Linus Ullmark have been tapped to shut the door in net for Team Sweden. Whoever plays tonight will need to keep Team Sweden in the game, especially early on, given Team Canada’s depth. It’s a fairly equal matchup in goal, though. Should Gustavsson or Ullmark weather the storms and make a couple timely saves, Team Sweden could win because they can generate offense.

Favorite: Team Canada

Players to Watch (aside from the obvious): Brandon Hagel (Team Canada), Seth Jarvis (Team Canada), Adrian Kempe (Team Sweden), Elias Pettersson (Team Sweden)

Storylines to Follow

First and foremost, enjoy watching (most of) the best players in the world compete for their countries. It’s a level of hockey unlike any other. National pride ignites a fire that burns intensely in these players. Any qualms about the tournament will be forgotten when that puck drops.

Keep an eye on Hagel. I mentioned him as a player to watch for Team Canada. He’s a tenacious, skilled forward who Cooper loves coaching for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Hagel has an opportunity to endear himself to millions of Canadians who may be unfamiliar with his talent.

Similarly, Seth Jarvis will be an important piece for Team Canada. He has a knack for scoring clutch goals in big moments for the Carolina Hurricanes. Look for him to do the same at this tournament.

Beloved Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis will make his debut for Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On defense, Cale Makar will play on the international stage for the first time since turning pro. Everyone knows how good he is, but watching him fly up and down the ice in that iconic Team Canada jersey will be something else. Also, let’s see how Cooper decides to deploy Doughty. His ability to keep up with the pace has been questioned since he returned from injury.

Team Sweden’s defense as a whole deserves some attention. As I mentioned, this group has everything you need to shut down an offensive juggernaut like Team Canada: size, grit, speed, and attention to detail. How effectively they can contain the likes of MacKinnon and McDavid will be fascinating to watch from a hockey tactics perspective.

We Are So Back!

The 4 Nations Face-Off will be fast-paced, competitive hockey. Players will want to win. A game might be needed for teams to gel, but once they start clicking, watch out! We are in for some unforgettable moments, highlight-reel goals, and intense games.