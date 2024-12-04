Team Sweden’s 4 Nations Face-Off Roster Announced

The rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament are set, and Sweden will be bringing 23 of the top players from their nation as they compete for the championship. With there having been a lengthy period of time since hockey fans have seen a true best-on-best tournament, the NHL put together this tournament with Canada, USA, Finland, and of course, Sweden, to give fans a taste of what is to come with future Olympic tournaments.

Teams will have until Feb. 12, 2025, to make any roster changes due to injuries, the day the tournament begins.

Related: Team Sweden’s 4 Nations Face-Off Final Roster Prediction

Here is Team Sweden’s official roster:

Team Sweden’s Roster

The forwards selected for Team Sweden are Filip Forsberg, William Nylander, and Mika Zibanejad who were previously announced to the team, as well as Jesper Bratt, Leo Carlsson, Joel Eriksson Ek, William Karlsson, Adrian Kempe, Elias Lindholm, Elias Pettersson, Gustav Nyquist, Lucas Raymond, and Viktor Arvidsson.

The defensemen Team Sweden will be bringing are Victor Hedman, Gustav Forsling, and Erik Karlsson, who were also previously selected. Joining them are Rasmus Andersson, Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Ekholm, and Jonas Brodin.

Joining the skaters will be goaltenders Filip Gustavsson, Jacob Markstrom, and Linus Ullmark

The general manager for Sweden is Anders Lundberg, and Sam Hallam will serve as the head coach.

Sweden may not be as highly-touted as teams like Canada and USA, but they have excellent depth and star-power, as well as elite goaltending, and can be very competitive in this tournament.