Projected Lineups for Sweden vs United States – 2/17/25

The United States battle Sweden in the final round-robin game of the 4 Nations Face-Off in Boston, Massachusetts. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SWEDEN (0-0-2-0) vs. UNITED STATES (2-0-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS

Sweden Projected Lineup

Jasper Bratt – Mika Zibanejad – William Nylander

Adrian Kempe – Joel Eriksson Ek – Lucas Raymond

Gustav Nyquist – Elias Pettersson – Leo Carlsson

Gustav Nyquist – Elias Lindhold – Rickard Rakell



Victor Hedman – Jonas Brodin

Gustav Forsling – Erik Karlsson

Rasmus Dahlin – Rasmus Andersson



Sam Ersson

Filip Gustuvasson

Scratched: Mattias Ekholm, Viktor Arvidsson, Linus Ullmark



Injuries: None

Status report:

Kreider replaces Matthew Tkachuk in the forward crew, while Sanderson will substitute for McAvoy on the blue line. It is unknown if McAvoy is also dealing with an injury.

United States Projected Lineup

Jake Guentzel – Auston Matthews – Jack Hughes

Chris Kreider – Jack Eichel – Brady Tkachuk

J.T. Miller – Dylan Larkin – Matt Boldy

Brock Nelson – Vincent Trocheck – Kyle Connor



Jaccob Slavin – Brock Faber

Noah Hanafin – Adam Fox

Zach Werenski – Jack Sanderson



Jake Oettinger

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Connor Hellebuyck, Charlie McAvoy

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)

Status report

Sweden’s coach, Sam Hallam, had Ekholm as the seventh defenseman and Arvidsson out of the lineup in the morning skate. Hallam said they needed to check on health before deciding on a lineup

