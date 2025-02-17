Projected Lineups for Sweden vs United States – 2/17/25

The United States battle Sweden in the final round-robin game of the 4 Nations Face-Off in Boston, Massachusetts. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SWEDEN (0-0-2-0) vs. UNITED STATES (2-0-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS
Sweden Projected Lineup
Jasper Bratt – Mika Zibanejad – William Nylander
Adrian Kempe – Joel Eriksson Ek – Lucas Raymond
Gustav Nyquist – Elias Pettersson – Leo Carlsson
Gustav Nyquist – Elias Lindhold – Rickard Rakell
Victor Hedman – Jonas Brodin
Gustav Forsling – Erik Karlsson
Rasmus Dahlin – Rasmus Andersson
Sam Ersson
Filip Gustuvasson
Scratched: Mattias Ekholm, Viktor Arvidsson, Linus Ullmark
Injuries: None
Status report:
Kreider replaces Matthew Tkachuk in the forward crew, while Sanderson will substitute for McAvoy on the blue line. It is unknown if McAvoy is also dealing with an injury.
United States Projected Lineup
Jake Guentzel – Auston Matthews – Jack Hughes
Chris Kreider – Jack Eichel – Brady Tkachuk
J.T. Miller – Dylan Larkin – Matt Boldy
Brock Nelson – Vincent Trocheck – Kyle Connor
Jaccob Slavin – Brock Faber
Noah Hanafin – Adam Fox
Zach Werenski – Jack Sanderson
Jake Oettinger
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Connor Hellebuyck, Charlie McAvoy
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)
Status report
Sweden’s coach, Sam Hallam, had Ekholm as the seventh defenseman and Arvidsson out of the lineup in the morning skate. Hallam said they needed to check on health before deciding on a lineup
