Projected Lineups for Sweden vs United States – 2/17/25

by

The United States battle Sweden in the final round-robin game of the 4 Nations Face-Off in Boston, Massachusetts. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others. 

SWEDEN (0-0-2-0) vs. UNITED STATES (2-0-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS

Sweden Projected Lineup 

Jasper Bratt – Mika Zibanejad – William Nylander
Adrian Kempe – Joel Eriksson Ek – Lucas Raymond
Gustav Nyquist – Elias Pettersson – Leo Carlsson
Gustav Nyquist – Elias Lindhold – Rickard Rakell

Victor Hedman – Jonas Brodin
Gustav Forsling – Erik Karlsson
Rasmus Dahlin – Rasmus Andersson

Sam Ersson 
Filip Gustuvasson 

Scratched: Mattias Ekholm, Viktor Arvidsson, Linus Ullmark

Injuries:  None

Status report:

Kreider replaces Matthew Tkachuk in the forward crew, while Sanderson will substitute for McAvoy on the blue line. It is unknown if McAvoy is also dealing with an injury. 

More from THW

United States Projected Lineup

Jake Guentzel – Auston Matthews – Jack Hughes
Chris Kreider – Jack Eichel – Brady Tkachuk
J.T. Miller – Dylan Larkin – Matt Boldy
Brock Nelson – Vincent Trocheck – Kyle Connor

Jaccob Slavin – Brock Faber
Noah Hanafin – Adam Fox
Zach Werenski – Jack Sanderson

Jake Oettinger
Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Connor Hellebuyck, Charlie McAvoy

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) 

Status report

Sweden’s coach, Sam Hallam, had Ekholm as the seventh defenseman and Arvidsson out of the lineup in the morning skate. Hallam said they needed to check on health before deciding on a lineup

More from THW

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner