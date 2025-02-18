Boston Fleet Defeat New York Sirens 4-1

The New York Sirens hosted the Boston Fleet for an afternoon Presidents’ Day game on Monday, Feb. 17. This was the pair’s fourth matchup of the 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. Despite the Fleet playing in the second half of a back-to-back, they were on top of their game. They pulled out a 4-1 win against New York.

This is Boston’s second win in a row and New York’s fifth straight loss. The Fleet have been victorious in all of their matchups against the Sirens.

Game Recap

At 10:44, Gabby Rosenthal went to the box for hooking. Boston earned their first power play of the game and wasted no time capitalizing. Hilary Knight received the puck from Sophia Shirley by the boards. She was in front of Kayle Osborne and took a shot. With a pad save, Osborne kicked it out. Alina Muller was near the front and recovered the rebound. With a shot on the other side of the net, she scored the first goal of the game for the Fleet.

At 14:24, the Sirens received another penalty. Maja Nylen Persson sat for interference. The Fleet were not able to score on the power play this time. The first period ended with a 1-0 score in favor of Boston.

A minute into the second, Boston received a major penalty. Sophie Shirley sat for a check to the head on Rosenthal. She also received a ten-minute game misconduct for the hit as well. The Sirens were not letting this opportunity go to waste. Three minutes into the game, Osborne sent the puck down the ice, where it found Jessie Eldridge in the neutral zone. She skated up to Aerin Frankel alone and put the puck past her to tie the game.

At 9:49 of the second, Boston received two minor penalties. Hannah Brandt went to the box for cross-checking and Emily Brown joined her for boarding. Despite a 5-on-3 chance, the Sirens missed their opportunity to score another power-play goal.

Hilary Knight, Boston Fleet (Photo credit: PWHL)

Three minutes after Boston went back to full strength, they broke the tie. Muller sent the puck through the neutral zone where Knight retrieved it. She skated up to the net alone and sent the puck past Osborne. The second came to a close with the Fleet up once again, by one.

Seven minutes into the third, the Fleet made it 3-1. Daniela Pejsova took a shot on the net, but it went behind it. Jamie Lee Rattray was behind the net and recovered the rebound. She tried to pass to Pejsova, but it bounced off of Osborne’s pad and into the net. This was an unintentional shot, but a successful one nonetheless.

With less than three minutes left in the game, the Sirens pulled Osborne to try and make a comeback. It worked out in the Fleet’s favor instead. Shay Maloney sent a pass to Knight. She took a shot and the puck found the back of the net, securing Boston’s win.

Next Up

The Sirens will host the Toronto Sceptres on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The Fleet will travel up to Ottawa where they will take on the Charge on Thursday, Feb. 20.