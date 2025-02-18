Sweden Takes Down USA 2-1 for First Best-On-Best Win in 3,082 Days

Team USA took the ice in Boston for the first time on Monday evening, as they faced Sweden to close out the preliminary round of the 4 Nations Face-Off. Both teams were dealing with injuries and sickness, as Matthew Tkachuk (USA), Auston Matthews (USA), Charlie McAvoy (USA), Rickard Rakell (SWE) and Mika Zibanejad (SWE) were all out.

Nonetheless, it was an important match. For Sweden, they looked to win their first best-on-best game in 3,082 days (2016 World Cup of Hockey, 6-3 win over Finland). For the Americans, they looked to remain undefeated and get their first win at home…and most importantly, stay healthy for the final on Thursday. Ultimately, it was the Swedes who came out victorious as they edged out the States, 2-1. Sam Ersson stopped 31 of 32 in a tremendous effort.

Just 35 seconds into the contest, Chris Kreider banged home a rebound to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead. It was his very first shift of the tournament. But the Swedes answered back as Gustav Nyquist redirected one past Jake Oettinger to tie it. Then with less than a minute to go in the frame, Jesper Bratt wired a wrist shot in to give the Swedes a 2-1 lead.

Brady Tkachuk left the game after crashing the net hard. He took a couple shifts afterwards, but did not return for the second period. That would be a huge blow if he cannot return for the final.

Brady Tkachuk has went to the USA locker room after crashing into the net pic.twitter.com/gR8IqmJvrU — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 18, 2025

The second period was back and forth with some solid chances, but both goaltenders stood tall. As it went on, you could tell that fatigue was starting to factor in for the Americans, who were playing with just 10 forwards.

In the third, the U.S. rang iron twice early, to raise their total to five for the game. They kept pressing but Sweden blocked some key shots and prevented them from scoring with the extra attacker.

Now, the hockey world will set their eyes on Thursday’s final matchup between the United States and Canada to wrap up the tournament.