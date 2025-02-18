Insider Suggests Hurricanes Could Trade Mikko Rantanen by Trade Deadline

A major storyline to watch as we approach the trade deadline is whether the Carolina Hurricanes will move Mikko Rantanen. Since being acquired from the Colorado Avalanche, he has struggled to find his rhythm, managing just two points (one goal, one assist) in six games with Carolina.

His trade to the Hurricanes was a shock, given that he had 64 points in 49 games before leaving Colorado. Carolina brought him in to be the elite scorer they’ve long needed—someone who can take over games and help them avoid the playoff struggles that have plagued them against hot goaltenders. However, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, if Rantanen and the Hurricanes are not close to an extension by the March 7 trade deadline, he could be on the move again.

Should the Hurricanes Trade Rantanen?

Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky seems to not be afraid to make bold moves—even ones that may not seem ideal at first, but ultimately pay off. A prime example is his decision not to re-sign Brett Pesce, who joined the New Jersey Devils, or Brady Skjei, who signed with the Nashville Predators. While it’s still early, those moves reflect Tulsky’s approach to roster building.

Despite Rantanen being the type of elite scorer the Hurricanes have long needed, he may not be the best fit for their system. It wouldn’t be shocking if Carolina decided to flip him before the deadline. With the salary cap expected to rise to around $93-95 million next season, the Hurricanes will have financial flexibility, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they should commit to re-signing Rantanen.

Mikko Rantanen, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

The two weeks following the 4 Nations Face-Off break will be crucial for both Rantanen and the Hurricanes. If he plays up to expectations, re-signing him becomes an easy decision. However, if his struggles continue, not only does it complicate extension talks, but it could slightly impact his trade value—though teams will still line up to sign him in free agency, whether it’s Carolina or another team.

Ultimately, if the Hurricanes and Rantanen can’t reach an agreement on an extension, Carolina should explore trade options and secure the best possible return. They can’t afford to lose him for nothing in free agency, but at the same time, he fills a scoring void they’ve desperately needed. It’s a tricky situation—one that could define the Hurricanes’ season.

Hurricanes Should Not Trade Rantanen

Even if the Hurricanes receive an enticing trade offer, keeping a player like Rantanen is a massive advantage—especially for a team like Carolina. For the past few seasons, the biggest question surrounding the Hurricanes has been whether they can finally break through. They’ve consistently been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, including a conference finals appearance in 2023, where they were swept by the Florida Panthers.

Carolina hasn’t won a single conference finals game since 2006, when they defeated the Buffalo Sabres in seven games before capturing the Stanley Cup against the Edmonton Oilers. A major factor in their 12-game losing streak in the conference finals has been their inability to generate offense. Over their last appearances (dating back to 2018-19), the Hurricanes’ scoring struggles have been glaring—they’ve only managed to score three or more goals in one of those eight games. That came in Game 4 against Florida in 2023, a 4-3 loss that sealed their elimination.

This is precisely why Carolina acquired Rantanen, a proven 100-point player and Stanley Cup champion. He’s the type of player who can drive an offense regardless of his surroundings. Teams that make deep playoff runs typically have one of two things: a goaltender who catches fire or a superstar who can take over games and create scoring chances at will. The Hurricanes have lacked consistency in both areas during this era of their franchise, and Rantanen has the potential to be the offensive catalyst they desperately need.

Trading him, even without a contract extension in place, would be a mistake. He’s the kind of elite talent that could help the Hurricanes finally break through against teams like the New York Rangers, Panthers, and even the Toronto Maple Leafs.

What do you think—should the Hurricanes trade Rantanen if they can’t agree on an extension, or should they keep him regardless and take their chances in the playoffs?