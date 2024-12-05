Team USA Announces 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

On Wednesday night, Team USA announced on NHL on TNT Face Off their roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The tournament will take place between Feb. 12-20 with games being played at both the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC and the TD Garden in Boston, MA with two practice days taking place on Feb. 10 and 11.

While this remains a temporary substitute for the All-Star Game only for the 2024-25 season, it is a good harbinger of what Olympic play could look like moving forward when NHL players return to the games. Going into the tournament, the Americans will carry 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goaltenders. NHL on TNT thinks that the US has a chance to be the favorites to win the entire tournament.

Here is the official roster for the US:

Team USA Roster

The forward group for the Americans consists of Matt Boldy, Kyle Connor, Jack Eichel, Jake Guentzel, Jack Hughes, Chris Kreider, Dylan Larkin, Auston Matthews, J.T. Miller, Brock Nelson, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, and Vincent Trocheck.

The defensive group for Team USA will consist of Brock Faber, Adam Fox, Noah Hanifin, Quinn Hughes, Charlie McAvoy, Jaccob Slavin, and Zach Werenski.

The forward group and defensive groupings will be joined in net by Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger, and Jeremy Swayman.

The head coach of the Americans is Mike Sullivan, and their general manager is Bill Guerin.

Tournament Outlook

While all four nations have until Feb. 12 to finalize their rosters, the US is a very deep team poised to make a big run in the tournament and will look to win the tournament on home soil.