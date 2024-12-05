Team Canada Announces 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

For the first time in about eight years, international play featuring the best players in the NHL representing their respective countries is back. From Feb. 12-20, 2025, Canada, United States, Sweden, and Finland will compete for a championship.

Each team will play three games, with the top two teams playing in a winner-take-all final. Teams will receive three points for a win in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss and zero points for a loss in regulation.

The rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off are set, and even though they will have from now until Feb.12 to make any roster changes depending on injuries and whatnot, here is the official roster Canada will be bringing to Montreal and Boston.

Team Canada’s Roster

23 players will represent Canada; 13 forwards, seven defencemen, and three goaltenders.

The forwards Canada will bring are Sam Bennett, Anthony Cirelli, Sidney Crosby, Brandon Hagel, Seth Jarvis, Travis Konecny, Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand, Mitch Marner, Connor McDavid, Brayden Point, Sam Reinhart, and Mark Stone.

Canada’s skaters on the back end are Cale Makar, Josh Morrissey, Colton Parayko, Alex Pietrangelo, Travis Sanheim, Shea Theodore, and Devon Toews.

In between the pipes for Canada, we have Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill, and Sam Montembeault.

Canada’s general manager is Don Sweeney and Jon Cooper will serve as the head coach.

Canada has one of if not the best roster in this tournament with players like McDavid, MacKinnon, Crosby, Makar, and Morrissey. Goaltending is the only thing holding this team back, but it won’t be surprising if their star power and depth throughout the rest of the lineup are enough to overcome their goaltending.