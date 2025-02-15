3 Takeaways From Sweden’s Crushing OT Loss to Finland

Sweden secured its second consolation point on Saturday following a gutting 4-3 overtime loss against Finland. A shocking second-period goaltending change helped swing momentum back into Sweden’s favor. Lucas Raymond tied for the tournament lead with three assists on Rasmus Dahlin’s game-tying goal near the beginning of the middle frame. Despite not scoring a win yet at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Sweden could still have something to fight for in the final round-robin game of the tournament schedule on Monday night at T.D. Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Linus Ullmark Replaces Filip Gustavsson After First Period

Filip Gustavsson struggled in the first period despite stealing the spotlight with a fantastic performance against Canada in Sweden’s opening contest. He was replaced after allowing two goals on four shots over the first 20 minutes, including a Finnish power play goal with 14 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

On the first Finnish goal midway through the first period, Montreal Canadiens forward Patrick Laine lifted the puck off the defensive zone sidewall, springing a 2-on-1 break for a pair of Florida Panthers teammates, Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen, against Gustavsson. Lundell feathered a pass across to Luostarinen for a one-timer that went sailing through the pads of the Swedish goalie and into the twine to tie the game at one.

Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Defenseman Victor Hedman was called for a tripping penalty on Sebastian Aho with under a minute remaining in the first to set up a late man-advantage opportunity for the Finns. Ten seconds into the power play, Laine fired a seam pass through the middle of the Swedish penalty kill formation that Carolina Hurricanes winger Mikko Rantanen blasted past Gustavsson for a 2-1 lead. While he could get across the crease for the save, the puck slipped through the arm of Sweden’s netminder and across the line.

MIKKO RANTANEN ON THE POWER PLAY!



FINLAND TAKES THE LEAD AT 2-1 🇫🇮#4Nations pic.twitter.com/FVjakv5yFx — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 15, 2025

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported after the game that head coach Sam Hallam removed Gustavsson after the first period due to illness. When Sweden skated onto the freshly resurfaced ice, Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark led the charge to protect the crease. Ullmark played mistake-free hockey for 17 minutes of the second period before Aleksander Barkov’s tip-in goal tied things up before the second intermission. The 31-year-old goalie stopped seven shots in the third period and overtime before Mikael Granlund’s overtime game-winner.

Lucas Raymond Tied for the Lead in Assists at 4 Nations Face-Off

Detroit’s Lucas Raymond picked up his tournament-leading third assist on Rasmus Dahlin’s game-tying tally early in the second period. With three points, Raymond is tied for the points lead alongside USA winger Matthew Tkachuk, Canadian center Sidney Crosby, and USA defender Zach Werenski. The 22-year-old has contributed points in both of Sweden’s overtime losses in the tournament. The rest of the competition will get their chance to rearrange the scoreboard later tonight in the heated Canada-USA battle.

SWEDEN ANSWERS IN THE 2ND!



RASMUS DAHLIN TIES IT UP AT 2 🇸🇪#4Nations pic.twitter.com/nFRJBaQcSK — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 15, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings first-round pick from the 2020 Draft has had the same impact on his NHL club this season. Raymond entered the tournament with 59 points in 55 games, including 38 assists. The Swedish forward has averaged 35 assists per season over his four-year NHL career. He sits two assists from his career-high (41) from last season with 27 games remaining on Detroit’s schedule.

Swedish Hockey Fate Will Be Known Before Matchup Against Team USA

With Canada and Finland matching up in the early game on Monday afternoon, Sweden will know what cards fate has dealt them heading into the nighttime matchup against the United States. Monday’s contest in Massachusetts could be meaningful or meaningless. With two overtime losses, Sweden is tied with Finland and Canada with two points in the standings. The Canadian fistfight with the USA on Saturday night could heavily impact the standings, especially if the game reaches overtime like this afternoon’s contest.

If Team USA can score a regulation win in hostile territory tonight, the Americans will secure the first spot in the Championship Game in Boston on Thursday. Canada, Sweden, and Finland will scrap to earn the right to rematch with the United States. Of course, a Canada win over the United States on Saturday night would change the equation entirely, so it is far too early to guesstimate where the standings fall entering Monday afternoon.