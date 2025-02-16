Montreal Victoire Defeat New York Sirens 6-2

The Montreal Victoire hosted the New York Sirens for their third matchup of the 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. The Victoire came out on top once again, earning a 6-2 victory. This is the Victoire’s sixth win in a row and the Sirens’ fourth straight loss.

Game Recap

Halfway into the first period, the Victoire got on the board first. Erin Ambrose passed the puck around the boards for Clair Degeorge. She got a hold of it from behind the net. She skated towards the opening and sent a shot to Corinne Schroeder. Lina Ljungblom was in front and tapped the puck into the net on Schroeder’s right side. The puck hit the post and bounced out. Ljunbglom made sure the puck was not bouncing out, tipping it past the goal line again.

Just 24 seconds later, the Victoire were up by two. Once again, control of the puck was found behind Schroeder’s net. This time it was Amanda Boullier by a pass from Jennifer Gardner. Abby Boreen skated up towards the net. Boullier saw her and sent her the pass. With a one-timer, she scored the second goal of the game for the Victoire in less than a minute.

With four minutes left to go, Cayla Barnes passed the puck to Mariah Keopple from across the blue line. She skated towards the net, taking a shot when she hit the faceoff circle. The puck found its way past Schroeder once again. The clock hit the minute and a half mark and the Victoire managed to get a hold of the puck off a bad pass from the Sirens. It found Boullier at the blue line, who sent a blast towards the net. Ljungblom tipped the puck into the net to score the fourth of the game, and the period, for the Victoire.

After the Victoire’s performance, the Sirens pulled Schroeder from the net and put in Kayle Osborne. 2:48 into the second period, the Victoire received the first penalty of the game. Keopple went to the box for delay of game. The Sirens capitalized on this, scoring their first goal on the power play. Jessie Eldridge took a shot from the blue line, but it was deflected off of a Victoire stick as they tried to defend their net. It came straight to Ella Shelton, who was next to the net. She recovered the rebound and sent the puck past Ann Renee Desbiens.

Seven minutes into the second, there was a scrum behind Desbiens’ net as the Sirens had control of the puck and the Victoire tried to defend their net. Sarah Fillier sent a pass from one side of the net to Abby Roque on the other side. She passed to Eldridge, who was in front of the net. She took a shot and scored to cut the Sirens’ lead in half. 40 seconds after, Marie-Philip Poulin was sent to the box for roughing. The Sirens were not able to repeat their earlier success on the power play. 12 minutes into the second, Elle Hartje went to the box for holding and a minute later, Kristin O’Neill sat for hooking. Despite a 4-on-4 chance, neither team was able to come out with another goal.

Montreal Victoire celebrate a goal (Photo by Arianne Bergeron/PWHL)

The third period kicked off with two penalties, both for the Sirens. Eldridge went to the box for roughing a minute in. At the two-minute mark, Micah Zandee-Hart sat for delay of game. Montreal didn’t score on the 5-on-3 chance, but they did score six minutes later. Claire Dalton was able to pick up the rebound off of Maja Nylen Persson’s shot. She outskated the Sirens to the other side of the ice. She passed to Mikyla Grant-Mentis. She took the shot immediately after possessing the puck to bring the Victoire up by three.

Nine minutes in, the Victoire were able to score one more goal to give them the victory, and who else but Poulin? She received a backhanded pass from Gardiner after faking a shot. Poulin was right in front of the net, taking the shot and landing it past Osborne.

The Sirens outshot the Victoire 30-23, but it was Montreal who was able to score. The Victoire continue to lead the PWHL standings, currently in first place with 34 points.

Next Up

The Victoire will stay at home and host the Minnesota Frost on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The Sirens will head back down to New York where they will host the Boston Fleet on Monday, Feb. 17.