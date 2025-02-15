3 Takeaways From Finland’s 4-3 OT Win vs. Sweden

With everything on the line, the Finns came through. Finland beat their rival Sweden in overtime, 4-3, to keep their hopes of winning the 4 Nations Face-Off alive. Mikael Granlund potted the winner, while Kevin Lankinen came up clutch between the pipes. What were some takeaways?

Lundell Is Making a Name for Himself

Anyone who’s paid close attention to the Florida Panthers this season knows what Anton Lundell is capable of. But he made that clear on the biggest stage. He had a solid effort, putting up a goal that got Finland out of an early 1-0 deficit.

Lundell was a big reason for Finland’s victory, showing chemistry with Panthers teammate Eetu Luostarinen and an always-dangerous Patrik Laine. Lundell’s play-driving and two-way skills shined, grading out positively both offensively and defensively.

Not only is Lundell a key piece for the Panthers’ future, but he’ll be one for Finland whenever they play internationally, too. The 23-year-old is having a breakout campaign back in the NHL, leaving for the tournament with 36 points in 56 games. He has 26 points at 5-on-5 alone, which is only four behind Sam Reinhart for first place on his team. If we look at it on a rate basis, his 2.20 points per 60 minutes are only 0.06 behind Reinhart for first.

Both the Panthers and Finland alike want what’s best for Lundell, but that may be inevitable anyway. He’s a rising young player, and he’s only proving why he has star potential in this tournament.

Barkov Was Perfect

You couldn’t ask for more from Aleksander Barkov—the Finnish captain was perfect. Puck battles were nothing but routine, and his playmaking was tremendous. He had the game-tying goal, which was only a chapter in his book of excellence.

4 Nations Face-Off Finland (The Hockey Writers)

Barkov didn’t captain a Stanley Cup team last summer for no reason. When he wants to steal a puck, he’ll do it. When he wants to make a play with it, he’ll do it. The 29-year-old center may not put up the same incredible highlights as his fellow NHL superstars, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a part of that exclusive group. He put some of what makes him great on display against the Swedes, who most certainly wish he didn’t.

Finland Played a Much Better Game

The Finns were completely overwhelmed by the Americans in their 6-1 loss. But not today. According to MoneyPuck, Finland had a 35.73% expected goal share against the United States—that was upped to 53.90% versus Sweden.

Finland wasn’t flawless, but they played about as good as they realistically could have. A Sweden team that gave Canada a run for their money was outplayed by the Finns—that’s very inspiring. Although beating Canada is a much taller ask, this contest provides at least a bit of confidence that they can make things interesting.

In my takeaways piece from Finland’s last loss, I highlighted their special teams and goaltending as reasons for defeat, which are also things that they could change. Well, they did. After losing the special teams battle 2-0, they won it 1-0. After allowing six goals, they halved that total to three. They aren’t more talented than their Swedish foes on paper, so these areas were crucial to win.

In their final matchup of the Round Robin, Finland will take on Canada. Theoretically, if they can win that one in regulation and Canada doesn’t win against the United States tonight in regulation, then the Finns will move on to the championship round. It’s do-or-die, and it’ll take place at 1 p.m. EST in TD Garden on Feb. 17.