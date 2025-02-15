4 Nations Face-Off Day 3 Preview – Finland vs. Sweden, United States vs. Canada

Any doubt about the intensity of the 4 Nations Face-Off has been entirely eliminated after the first two games. A thrilling overtime game saw Team Canada squeeze past Team Sweden 4-3 on Wednesday. Then, Team USA blew Team Finland out of the water Thursday night, 6-1. Give each team one or two rest days, match them up against their biggest national rivals, and watch the chaos ensue today as Team Finland takes on Team Sweden at 1 p.m. EST and Team USA battles Team Canada at 8 p.m. EST.

Team Finland vs. Team Sweden

The rivalry between Finland and Sweden will play out for the first time since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Dare I say it will be even more heated because both sides have had nearly 10 years to let the dislike simmer? This truncated tournament will pour some lighter fluid on the fire. Each team will need to improve in very specific ways if they want to win today and stay in contention.

Team Sweden must start this game with more pace, engagement, and emotion than the tilt against Team Canada on Wednesday. It’s no easy task to come into Montreal and match Team Canada’s intensity. But when Wayne Gretzky calls your team out on national television after the first period, you have to adjust.

Team Sweden did, fighting back after going down 2-0 to tie the game 3-3, but lost 4-3 in overtime. More is needed from Team Sweden’s offensive juggernauts to beat Team Finland. William Nylander, Filip Forsberg, and Elias Pettersson went pointless against Team Canada. Lucas Raymond, the 22-year-old Detroit Red Wings forward, led the comeback with two assists.

JOEL ERIKSSON EK SCORES!



SWEDEN HAS TIED THIS THING UP 😱🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/KRCwH3ZWHq — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 13, 2025

We knew Team Finland would be fighting an uphill battle in this tournament, but the 6-1 score against Team USA doesn’t paint the entire picture. The game was 2-1 Americans at the beginning of the third period before Team Finland’s monumental collapse. The Finns couldn’t stop the Americans through the neutral zone, leading to multiple goals scored off the rush. Juuse Saros struggled as well, so head coach Antti Pennanen decided to start Vancouver Canucks netminder Kevin Lankinen.

Related: What Each NHL Team Brings to the 4 Nations Face-Off

Like Team Sweden, Team Finland will need better performances from superstars Aleksander Barkov, Patrik Laine, and Sebastian Aho to stand a chance. They also can’t afford to let a very talented Swedish forward group carve them up in the neutral zone. If the Finns can’t match the Swedes’ talent, they’ll need to control the pace of play, clog the middle, and capitalize on their chances.

Players to Watch: William Nylander (Team Sweden) and Aleksander Barkov (Team Finland).

Favorite: Team Sweden

Team USA vs. Team Canada

When asked about the United States and Canada facing off tonight, American forward Matthew Tkachuk responded, “I’ve thought about this game for nine years.” In other words, he’s been waiting for this opportunity ever since he turned pro. The Canadians are matching the intensity. Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon can’t stop practicing, staying on the ice after every other teammate left.

This will be a game for the ages.

There will be so much talent on the ice tonight, that it’s hard to cover every storyline. Here are a few that could be differentiating factors.

We’d be remiss to not mention Matthew and Brady Tkachuk. They combined for four goals and one assist, virtually beating Team Finland themselves. Expect them to be game-breakers tonight.

Connor McDavid looked unbelievable for Team Canada. But there’s another level in him. He did notch a secondary assist on the power play, but he didn’t take the game over like we know he can. Maybe he deferred too much to his talented teammates. I’m not sure. Tonight, though, expect him to show up more on the scoresheet.

Jordan Binnington silenced critics with his clutch overtime saves for Team Canada. If you are a St. Louis Blues fan, you weren’t surprised. Binnington has a knack for playing his best hockey when the stakes are highest. Don’t expect anything different tonight.

Big stop by Binnington on Zibanejad's one-timer#4Nations pic.twitter.com/kRD78SEI2X — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 13, 2025

On the other side of the ice, Connor Hellebuyck provided a calm, steadying presence in net for the Americans. However, he struggled mightily for the Winnipeg Jets in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. Which Hellebuyck will we get tonight?

Finally, aside from the national rivalry, this match-up tonight features two distinct team identities. Team USA boasts high-end offensive talent with defensive depth and strong goaltending. They don’t have Team Canada’s veteran experience and championship pedigree. Team Canada boasts talented players who have won at every stage of their careers. While Team USA is the better team on paper, it’s no guarantee that’s enough to defeat Team Canada.

Players to Watch: Matthew and Brady Tkachuk (Team USA) and Connor McDavid (Team Canada)

Favorite: Team USA