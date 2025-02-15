Connor McDavid Will Benefit Down the Stretch From His 4 Nations Face-Off Experience

For the first time since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, Connor McDavid is playing in a true best-on-best international tournament. He’s waited nearly a decade for this moment. On Wednesday (Feb. 12), Team Canada opened the 4 Nations Face-Off against Sweden, in which Canada came away with a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory. The atmosphere inside Montreal’s Bell Centre was electric, and the players felt it. There was effort, physicality, and intensity that was nonexistent during the typical All-Star Weekend. The players seem passionate about this event, which has resonated with the fans and resulted in exciting, fast-paced, and elite hockey.

It didn’t take long for McDavid to get on the scoresheet, as just 56 seconds into the contest, he got an assist on Nathan MacKinnon’s power-play marker. That was the only point he got, but he was flying throughout the contest. He had a few glorious chances, especially in the first period. He was taking the puck to the net, and using the cycle to generate scoring opportunities. We saw glimpses of brilliance, and he looked extremely motivated. Hopefully, this 4 Nations Face-Off can unleash something in McDavid that will translate to the rest of the season. This tournament is just what the doctor ordered.

The Oilers captain is tied for fourth in NHL points with 71, 16 points behind Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead, and 12 points behind teammate Leon Draisaitl. While he’s still productive, he hasn’t been the dominant player we’re used to seeing. Last season, he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in a losing effort, but he seemingly ran out of gas and didn’t register a point in the final two games. The NHL season is a marathon, not a sprint, so maybe the world’s best player is pacing himself for another lengthy playoff run. If that’s the case, the rest of the league should be worried.

McDavid Doesn’t Need Rest

After serving his recent three-game suspension, McDavid had six points in six games, but only two at even strength. He looked uninterested at times and was going through the motions. There was a flu bug going through the dressing room, so maybe he was sick. Four Nations Face-Off foe and teammate Mattias Ekholm missed a game due to illness right before the event, so sickness could’ve been a reason for McDavid’s recent play. Therefore, it looked like the generational superstar could use the rest to get healthy and regroup for the important stretch run.

However, watching him play against Sweden shows that he’s just fine. He was playing with and against the best, looking dominant. This tournament is exactly what he needs to get going and prepare for the playoffs. A motivated McDavid is lethal, and this event should help increase his intensity. Edmonton’s superstar doesn’t need the rest, he needs to find another gear as we inch closer to the postseason. McDavid is putting in the work in hopes of finding that gear.

Oilers Need McDavid at His Best

McDavid needs to be a difference-maker if the Oilers want to hoist the Cup in June. He wasn’t effective in Games 6-7 against the Florida Panthers, which resulted in a heartbreaking defeat. Playing with MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, and Cale Makar should bring out the best in McDavid, which will bode well for Edmonton down the stretch.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Draisaitl has largely carried this Oilers squad throughout the season, so it’s time their captain steps up. This team will only go as far as McDavid takes them, so if they want to plan a parade in Edmonton, he needs a monster final four months. McDavid and the Oilers will benefit from the energy and intensity that this tournament will provide. The best has yet to come for the Oilers captain.

You can watch McDavid in action tonight (Feb. 15) as Team Canada battles Team USA in a highly-anticipated matchup between two rival countries. After the tournament, the Oilers return to action on Saturday, Feb. 22 against the Philadelphia Flyers. Expect the franchise player to turn it up following this event as he chases that elusive first Stanley Cup Championship. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL news and rumours as we head down the stretch and into the playoffs.