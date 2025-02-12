Trade Deadline Could See Maple Leafs Correct McCann Mistake

It has been reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs have a list of names they’re keeping an eye on as the NHL trade deadline approaches. But a new name might have just become available, and if so, he could be a perfect fit. The Seattle Kraken are reportedly preparing to put Jared McCann out there on the trade market.

Sportsnet’s Jacob Stoller has reported that McCann might become available, and if that’s the case, expect teams to line up for the chance to acquire him. Stoller writes:

“I’m hearing Jared McCann could be made available before the deadline. McCann is a versatile scoring forward that can kill penalties and play center if needed. The 28-year-old carries a $5M AAV until the end of the ’26-27 season…”

Stoller thinks the Winnipeg Jets would make for a good fit, which they would. But so would the Toronto Maple Leafs, who actually had McCann pass through their organization before he became part of the Kraken franchise.

McCann’s Contract and Versatility Make Him an Ideal Fit

The Leafs have been looking to add a third-line center ahead of the deadline. NHL insider Chris Johnston recently reported on TSN’s OverDrive that Toronto has yet to finalize its trade-target list as they’re still assessing the market and waiting for all names to become available before determining their best course of action. However, if McCann is available, he could jump to the top of their list.

Jared McCann, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

McCann is not only a solid offensive threat, but he’s a two-way player who comes in at a reasonable cost. He carries a $5 million cap hit through 2026-27, which is a bargain compared to other top-six forwards with similar production. And, considering the salary cap is set to increase dramatically, his contract looks even better.

McCann is just 28 years old. He’s still playing in his prime window, and he is the kind of player the Leafs could use. He has 42 points in 57 games this season while playing on a team that doesn’t have a load of top stars. With elite offensive talent, McCann could thrive.

Johnston noted that Toronto has been looking for a reliable third-line center, and while McCann can play higher than that and often spends time on the wing, his versatility would give head coach Craig Berube options. So too, his penalty-killing ability is another major asset for a team that has struggled defensively at times.

Correct a Past Mistake and Buy Low(er) on a Proven Scorer

One reason McCann might be available at a reasonable price is that his shooting percentage (10.9%) is at its lowest in four years. This shouldn’t concern the Maple Leafs. It’s likely more a one-time issue related to the Kraken’s lack of team success than it is a trend in McCann’s game.

Related: NHL Rumors: Marchand, Bruins, Gibson, Oilers, Devils, Canadiens

McCann scored 40 goals in 2022-23 and 29 goals last season. He’s on pace for 20 this season. Despite the goal-scoring dip, he’s still extremely effective.

The Leafs have probably been reevaluating their decision to trade for him and let him go in the expansion draft to the Kraken. Toronto prioritized Alex Kerfoot, and McCann immediately exploded offensively. Trying to acquire him now could be Treliving righting a Kyle Dubas wrong.

Would a 30-goal player like McCann be a better fit than a Brock Nelson rental or spending over $7 million on someone like Dylan Cozens? Perhaps. Johnston noted that Toronto could consider moving a top prospect like Easton Cowan or Fraser Minten, but only if the return is a significant upgrade. McCann might be one of the few trade targets worth that kind of price.