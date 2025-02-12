Canadiens’ Trade Deadline Focus Is on Filling Long-Term Needs

The Montreal Canadiens enter seller territory again, but they won’t be the traditional style of seller. They have the assets, picks, prospects and even some roster players that are getting some interest.

Related: Montreal Canadiens Reportedly Interested in Buffalo Sabres’ Dylan Cozens

General manager (GM) Kent Hughes has the rebuild in mind, and the days of just selling for futures are no longer. It is known that the Canadiens want to add quality young players to their roster, players that fit in the age group of the current core.

A Deal From Left Field

One option that may seem far-fetched, is that Hughes goes big game hunting. But is it? If he really is hunting for quality young pieces, he will need to make a move that seems unexpected, as if it came from left field. One such move would be for Noah Dobson. According to Jim Biringer of RG.org, sources have independently confirmed that the New York Islanders have made him available for an elite scorer.

“He is available for trade, and that is a piece the team is willing to part with in order to get that scoring presence they have wanted for three seasons.” A source confirmed with Jim Biringer

At 25 years old, Dobson fits the age of the current Canadiens’ core group. He is also a right-handed defender, which is also a need for Montreal’s system. He is a big, mobile two-way defenceman who can play in all situations and stay productive. His ability to play those big minutes (over 24 minutes on average per game) while playing an up-tempo pace does fit the Canadiens’ style. The fact he scored 70 points just last season makes him a highly worthwhile target.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But for elite scoring? Montreal will almost guarantee not to part ways with emerging sniper Cole Caufield, especially with him being under contract for seven more seasons. However, Patrik Laine may be an option. For the last couple weeks, head coach Martin St. Louis has been trying to get him to play a more engaged style, and to Laine’s credit, he has responded on the ice with some improved physical and defensive play, however, inconsistently, much like the majority of the roster has over that time. If that is a fit for the Islanders and Canadiens, it wouldn’t be a one-for-one deal. There are additional pieces for Hughes to add, as well as salary cap implications to be sorted out. But as far as being from left field, this kind of deal fits, but it is one that also fits in some ways what the two teams are reportedly on the lookout for at the deadline.

Canadiens Are Back to Reality

Players on expiring contracts such as David Savard, Joel Armia and Jake Evans will all bring in interest from contending teams, as these players fill important depth roles needed for those teams to advance in the playoffs. Savard is likeliest to remain, due to his mentorship and stabilizing force on the ice for an extremely young blue line. The others, however, are likely going to be wearing new uniforms after the 4 Nations break.

Armia has gone from being waived at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, to setting a career-best goal-scored record. Following that up this season becoming an invaluable bottom-six forward and a special teams weapon. According to Marco D’Amico of RG.org, there is buzz around the NHL about the 6-foot-4 winger on pace for a 36-point season. His sources tell him, “That type of gritty, two-way forward is hard come by and, if you can snag him as a sneaky add before the start of the playoffs, your bottom-six just becomes that much more dangerous.”

Then there is Evans, who may be the Canadiens’ sneakiest trade chip. A versatile centre who can play the wing, and fill in roles up and down the lineup are not easy to find. Add to that the fact he is in a career season for goals and points as well as his $1.7 million contract makes him a sought-after commodity. Why would Montreal deal such a valuable player away when they are in desperate need of centre depth? Pierre LeBrun has confirmed that Evans and the Canadiens have discussed a new contract; however, the two sides are far apart and it looks more likely that the center will be traded before the deadline unless the two camps can bridge that gap.

Jake Evans, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The value of these players may be going up. Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thoughts podcast believes so and even mentioned a valuation of a second-round draft pick for Evans. Yet, that value may not be enough for Hughes who is likely to want more, and he is well known for setting a price and not wavering from it.

The Replacements

Those two forwards can instantly improve any contender’s bottom six and penalty-killing units. They can eat up difficult minutes allowing for the offensive stars to play less of those minutes and to focus on their offensive responsibilities. This would benefit the Canadiens during this season by allowing the young developing forwards the leeway to grow their offensive games. Which means, anyone traded out will need to be replaced. No one called up is likely to be as effective, but this can provide a good stepping stone in the development of prospects looking to graduate to the NHL. In the case of an Evans trade, there are internal options. Still, it will likely need to be a rotation to allow these younger centers more time to develop at the American Hockey League (AHL) level but also keep the Laval Rocket in the hunt for the top spot in the AHL North Division.

Owen Beck is the obvious first choice. In his rookie professional season, he already has six NHL games to his credit, but more importantly, he has looked comfortable in his roles, regardless of the ones he is asked to fill. With 27 points in 41 AHL games, he has been able to produce offensively while also playing in a top-six and shutdown role as a reliable two-way, right-shot center with strong defensive instincts, who is capable of contributing on the penalty-kill and in the faceoff circle.

Jared Davidson is the other option. He is a hidden gem among Canadiens’ prospects. While he is not expected to become anything more than a bottom-six forward in the NHL if all goes right, that doesn’t make Montreal’s 2022 fifth-round selection any less valuable. His ability to step up offensively in the absence of an injured Joshua Roy has been invaluable. In only his second professional season, he has taken on a two-way role while also putting up 16 goals and 29 points in 41 games for Laval, good for second on the club in points.

With Oliver Kapanen taking major leaps in development out in Europe, Michael Hage leading his University of Michigan club offensively, as a freshman no less, and another high draft pick expected in 2025 that is likely to be used on a center like Caleb Desnoyers, there is an expectation that the Canadiens’ centre depth is being properly addressed. This depth in the prospect pool coupled with the high number of draft picks in hand, as well as the options on the roster, allows Hughes the flexibility to approach the trade deadline in any way he wishes. It also allows for Montreal to open roster spots while also filling in for needs elsewhere in the lineup and not just with aging players, but young NHL players that fit the age group of their current core.