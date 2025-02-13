4 Nations Face-Off Day 2 Preview — United States & Finland Enter the Tournament

Team USA and Team Sweden will battle tonight in the second game of the 4 Nations Face-Off. Alongside the high-end talent on the ice, there will be intriguing storylines percolating under the surface. Let’s take a look at what we should expect for puck drop in Montreal.

Rosters

Team USA: Final Roster

If you’re an American, you should be feeling pretty confident about the roster constructed for this tournament. Team USA has produced talent that matches that of Team Canada, at least on paper. Auston Matthews captains the American squad, flanked by alternate captains Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy. Tkachuk and Jack Eichel bring a winning pedigree as Stanley Cup champions, while defensemen like Jaccob Slavin and Adam Fox provide a steadying presence that can match up against the best.

Team USA’s clearest advantage comes in net. Connor Hellebuyck, without a doubt, is the best goalie in the NHL. His play is demanding consideration for the Hart Trophy, and his backups Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman provide unparalleled depth that other teams can’t match.

The Americans suffered a blow when superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes withdrew from the tournament on Sunday. An injury he could not overlook, no matter how desperately he wanted to play, forced him to sit out. Given the Vancouver Canucks need him for a playoff push, we shouldn’t be surprised by the decision. The sight of him playing with brother Jack Hughes and matching Cale Makar (Team Canada) rush-for-rush seemed too good to be true.

Team Finland: Final Roster

Team Finland faces the longest odds to win this tournament. The Finns simply do not have the depth the other teams boast. However, they can still do some damage if their forwards exceed expectations. Captain Aleksander Barkov, the best two-way forward in the NHL, led the Florida Panthers to a Stanley Cup championship last season, so there will be no shortage of leadership.

Barkov will have talent surrounding him. Mikko Rantanen, a top-10 scorer in the NHL, will use this tournament to reset after being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes. Teammate Sebastian Aho provides additional firepower, while Patrik Laine looks to recapture his scoring touch. After notching 12 goals in his first 18 games with the Montreal Canadiens, he hasn’t scored a goal in 10 games heading into the tournament.

Injuries ripped through Team Finland’s defense, claiming their best in Miro Heiskanen and Rasmus Ristolainen. The back end looks significantly thinner without those two. There’s no denying it will be an uphill battle as Team Finland looks to contain the offensive firepower the Americans boast.

Fortunately, Team Finland has three very capable goalies who should help rectify any glaring defensive errors: Kevin Lankainen, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, and Juuse Saros. Saros will start tonight, and Team Finland will be hoping he can help them steal a win.

Favorite: Team USA

Players to Watch (Aside from the Obvious): Matthew and Brady Tkachuk (Team USA), Jack Eichel (Team USA), Roope Hintz (Team Finland), Kappo Kakko (Team Finland)

Storylines to Follow

The Tkachuk brothers will play together on the international stage for the first time since turning pro. Love or hate them, the two can play hockey, and it will be fun to see how head coach Mike Sullivan uses them. Let’s also keep an eye on superstar forward Eichel. I don’t know if you can call him underrated, but he has quietly dominated this season with 69 points in 55 games. Eichel can’t stop winning since he helped the Vegas Golden Knights capture the Stanley Cup in 2023.

How will Team USA forward J.T. Miller perform after joining the New York Rangers two weeks before the tournament? Miller always competes, but even he admitted he “really [hasn’t] sat down in two weeks it feels like.” That adrenaline could be an advantage.

Hintz on Team Finland has been quieter this season. He’s an elite talent that often goes overlooked because he plays for the Dallas Stars. He boasts fantastic speed and a lethal shot. Watch him work alongside the likes of Barkov, Aho, and Rantanen, and you will witness some smooth, high-end hockey. Conversely, Hintz’s teammate in Dallas, Esa Lindell, plays shutdown hockey that is effective if not flashy. Much like Florida Panthers’ Gustav Forsling garnered praise for how he shut down the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final last season, don’t be surprised if Lindell stifles and frustrates Team USA’s firepower tonight.

Don’t Assume Anything

On paper, Team USA should make quick work of Team Finland. The Americans simply outmatch the Finns in every position. As we all know though, anything can happen on these international stages. Team Finland will play a hard and skilled game that will prove deadly if Team USA takes them lightly.