3 Goals the Buffalo Sabres Need to Achieve Before the Offseason

As the 4 Nations Face-Off kicks off, NHL teams are now putting their focus on the post-tournament stretch before the playoffs. Some teams are thinking about their potential playoff run while others, like the Buffalo Sabres, are thinking about what the offseason holds.

Given that the Sabres are six points back of the second-worst team(s) in the Eastern Conference, it is safe to say that the playoffs aren’t happening. Even with the playoffs out of reach, there are things that the Sabres need to be working on going into the offseason. Here are three goals that can help make the transition into the 2025-26 season a bit better.

Finishing the Season with Momentum

If this were the beginning stages of a rebuild, the goal would be to tank and get the best pick possible. But the Sabres have been there and done that before, sadly multiple times. They have foundational pieces like Rasmus Dahlin to build around, but there is seemingly no one safe heading into the trade deadline.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

What the Sabres really need is to finish the season with a positive record. They need to show that there are indeed pieces in the room that can get this team over the hump. A complete collapse might mean another top pick, but the Sabres have shown that the deepest prospect pool in the league will only take you so far.

With 28 games remaining, it would be ideal if they could win 15 of those games or more. Their schedule is one of the toughest in the league, so it will be an uphill battle. Things are going to be tense this summer no matter what, but it will be worse if the Sabres finish last by a mile.

Figuring Out the Structure of the Team

Perhaps the biggest challenge facing this team going into the offseason is determining who will be there. A culture shift is needed, but that doesn’t necessarily mean trading everyone. Guys like Jordan Greenway could be on the move as is typically the case with a team that isn’t going to make the playoffs.

Related: Best Fits for Sabres’ Jason Zucker at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

But as discussed above, the Sabres have depth in the prospect pool. They need an established player or two who can step into the lineup now and make a difference. Unfortunately, that’s a lot easier said than done. Just ask general manager Kevyn Adams, who has been linked to every deal under the sun.

A fire sale is not the answer. Adams is saying all the right things about adding an NHL-ready piece now. But we’ve heard a lot of talk about potential fits in Buffalo without anything actually happening. It would be nice to see the Sabres make a big move ahead of the deadline, but it’s not easy getting someone to come to Buffalo to play for this franchise.

Finding Consistency on Special Teams and Holding a Lead

In terms of tangible on-ice achievements (aside from wins), it would behoove the Sabres to figure out their special teams. The penalty kill isn’t a total lost cause at 19th in the league, but the power play has been abysmal for the past two seasons. It has been so bad that it defies logic.

The power play can probably be pointed to for a handful of losses. They give up shorthanded goals far too often, but the lack of scoring ability is what’s really killing the Sabres. The complete inability to even get over the blue line is the most frustrating part, requiring half the power play time to even get set up.

General Manager Kevyn Adams of the Buffalo Sabres, 2020 NHL Draft (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

The other major issue is when the Sabres get the lead. They have 19 blown leads this season, six of which came in the third period. Even say the Sabres hold on in 10 of those, and that’s the difference between chasing a playoff spot and chasing the top pick.

This is one of those issues that feels like a cultural thing. The inherent fear that the lead will go is something that the team can’t figure out. They have had their season destroyed twice by the Colorado Avalanche alone because they can’t figure things out when they have the lead.

Uncertainty Ahead

This is kind of unprecedented territory for any franchise, let alone the Sabres. They have been so bad for so long that another full rebuild feels like it could be the breaking point for an already tortured franchise. That said, it’s hard to think that a franchise could have that big of a swing while being last in the NHL in points.

We don’t know if Adams or Lindy Ruff will be in the picture. We don’t know who will be dealt, who is truly available, and what the path forward is. The ideal scenario has been talked about for a long time – trading for a difference-maker – but doesn’t seem to be materializing. Taking some momentum into the offseason would be at least a good jumping-off point before the changes come.