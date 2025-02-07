Sabres’ Alex Tuch Will Have Suitors if Made Available at the Trade Deadline

Alex Tuch’s name has recently been surfacing in trade rumors around the league. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Tampa Bay Lightning are among the teams showing significant interest in the forward.

Tuch has one year remaining on his contract after this season, carrying a reasonable cap hit of $4.75 million, making him an appealing asset for a Stanley Cup contender. He has been one of the Buffalo Sabres’ more consistent players, tallying 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) in 53 games. Beyond his offensive production, Tuch brings a combination of skill, talent, and leadership to the ice. Serving as an alternate captain for the Sabres — a role he earned after arriving in the 2021 Jack Eichel trade from the Vegas Golden Knights — he has been a key presence on and off the ice.

Here are a few possible teams I can see trying to acquire Tuch before the March 7 trade deadline.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are in a tight battle for a playoff spot. With a 27-23-6 record and 60 points, they sit just one point out of the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Within striking distance of the third spot in the Atlantic Division as well, the Bruins could benefit from adding a top-six forward to bolster their scoring and Tuch could be the perfect fit.

Currently, Boston ranks 25th in the league in goals per game, averaging just 2.75. Tuch could slot into the second-line right wing position alongside Brad Marchand and Elias Lindholm, providing much-needed offensive support. With $7.71 million in cap space, the Bruins have the financial flexibility to acquire him. A versatile player, Tuch contributes in all situations from the penalty kill to the power play, making him exactly the type of player Boston desperately needs.

Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

If the Sabres were to deal Tuch, they’d want NHL-ready players. In that case the Bruins could trade Morgan Geekie, Andrew Peeke, and maybe Justin Brazeau. It’ll be hard for the Bruins to go through with a trade with how limited they are on assets as it is but maybe general manager (GM) Don Sweeney works something out with Sabres GM Kevyn Adams.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been one of the most surprising team of the season. Sitting in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race with a 26-21-8 record and 60 points, they are just one point shy of the last wild-card spot. With the most cap space in the league $17.79 million in cap space available ahead of the trade deadline, they have plenty of flexibility to make a move.

Injuries have taken a toll on Columbus, with key players like Kirill Marchenko — who suffered a broken jaw after taking a puck to the face on Feb. 2 in a 5-3 loss to the Stars — and Sean Monahan — who broke his wrist in a 4-3 win over the Penguins on Jan. 7— sidelined. With those losses, the Blue Jackets need to acquire players up front if they want to stay in the playoff hunt.

Related: Montreal Canadiens are reportedly interested in Buffalo Sabres’ Dylan Cozens

That’s exactly what GM Don Waddell plans to do. According to TSN insider Chris Johnston, Waddell is looking to be a buyer at the deadline, something few expected before the season began. Given their situation, Tuch should be a prime target for Columbus as they push for the postseason.

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames are just two points behind the Vancouver Canucks for the final Western Conference wild-card spot with 59 points, an unexpected position for a team many didn’t see as a contender this season. Now, as the deadline approaches, they are looking to add pieces to strengthen their roster. With the recent acquisitions of Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost, Tuch could be the perfect addition to solidify their forward group.

With $15.6 million in cap space, the Flames have the flexibility to make moves, potentially parting with unproven NHL talent. However, they must be cautious not to mortgage their future just to sneak into the playoffs, especially if it means a likely first-round matchup against the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets.

One potential trade scenario could see Calgary sending Blake Coleman to Buffalo. The 33-year-old forward has 29 points in 54 games and has played a key role in the Flames’ success this season. With two more years remaining on his contract at a $4.9 million cap hit, Coleman could bring veteran experience to a Sabres team struggling to close out games. Meanwhile, Tuch would give Calgary a younger, versatile, 60-point player who can contribute in all situations. Placing him on the second line with Mikael Backlund and Matt Coronato could give the Flames a strong unit for their playoff push.

For the Sabres, Coleman’s leadership could help instill a winning mentality in a team that has struggled to maintain leads. While he wouldn’t be a magic fix for all their issues, a shake-up is clearly needed. Buffalo is expected to be active at the deadline and is open to various trade possibilities, whether it involves Tuch, Dylan Cozens, or other key players.

So, should the Sabres trade Tuch at the deadline? Given their position and the potential return, it’s a tough call, but don’t be surprised if Buffalo makes some major moves to shake things up.