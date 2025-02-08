What Ducks’ Leo Carlsson Stands to Gain at 4 Nations Face-Off

When Leo Carlsson was tabbed to represent Team Sweden at next week’s 4 Nations Face-Off, he became the youngest player named to his country’s roster. The Anaheim Ducks center will only be 20 by the time the best-on-best tournament rolls around, giving him the unique and privileged opportunity to be around hockey’s most elite players for a week of intensity, competition, and action. It can only be a good thing for Carlsson. Here’s why.

The Tournament Comes at a Good Time for Carlsson

Carlsson’s sophomore season hasn’t been smooth sailing. He entered the campaign primed to be a featured asset of a young core that included many dynamic young forwards. He even appeared on his way to doing so when he produced six points in his first 10 games, including a two-point night in the Ducks’ home-opening win over the Utah Hockey Club. With just 12 points in the 37 games since then, he has dealt with his fair share of lulls and inconsistencies and even missed a handful of games in December after taking a brutal hit on Nov. 25 against the Seattle Kraken. He still flashes his offensive brilliance by using his unique blend of speed, hands, and size, but it’s not producing the results that he likely envisioned for himself after a solid rookie season (12 goals, 17 assists, 55 games).

We won’t get into the reasons why it hasn’t quite worked for him this season, as there are several possible explanations, but the point is that the arrival of this tournament comes at a good time for the young centerman. All that separates him and the best-on-best tournament is tonight’s matchup with the Los Angeles Kings, which should be an entertaining contest between the two rivals.

Now let’s look at why Carlsson will benefit from the tournament.

Carlsson Will Be Surrounded By Captains, Champions & Legends

This can be said of any player participating in this tournament, but as the youngest player named to any roster, spending time on the ice, in the locker room, and away from the rink with elite talents and professionals will be invaluable for him. Sweden’s roster contains a number of current and former captains including Victor Hedman, Rasmus Dahlin, and Erik Karlsson, and all-world offensive talents like William Nylander, Elias Pettersson, Filip Forsberg, and the recently selected Rickard Rakell. Many of these players have won Stanley Cups or been key players for teams during long playoff runs. As a young player, Carlsson can and should absorb knowledge, gain experience in high-stakes hockey, and observe his country’s best players at work.

International best-on-best tournaments are different in that they are an all-out sprint to the pinnacle against the best competition available. The team that finds cohesion the quickest is the team that wins. Carlsson, while not yet a captain, league legend, or All-Star, likely stands to play a minor role but has perhaps the most to gain from an experience like this.

Elite Competition for Playing Time Will Make Carlsson a Better Player

As we mentioned earlier, Carlsson will be surrounded by legends in the Swedish locker room. He’ll join a rather crowded centerman’s room that includes Elias Lindholm and Mika Zibanejad, not to mention a few other players capable of playing center, like Nylander, Gus Nyquist, and Rakell. A crowded and elite positional group means stiffer competition for playing time while simultaneously increasing the stakes each practice and on every shift.

Carlsson has yet to play a single high-stakes shift for the Ducks that bears any comparison to what he’ll see in this tournament, so this will be an eye-opening experience that should bring the best out of him. He will soon realize the desire, competitiveness, and grit required to be a difference-maker at the highest level. Make no mistake, he brings plenty to the table with his speed, creativity, and hands, which should give him opportunities to create playing time for himself if he stands out.

It Could Be an Early Tryout for the 2026 Olympic Roster

To the delight of pretty much everyone except perhaps the NHL’s 32 owners, the NHL has resumed their Winter Olympics participation and will send their players to the 2026 and 2030 tournaments. These two tournaments follow the 4-Nations Face-Off as part of a broader plan to re-introduce best-on-best competitions to this generation of NHL players, who have not had the chance to compete in any, given the last tournament of this kind was the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, when the league and the players representing the participating countries looked vastly different.

A standout tournament for Carlsson would immediately make him one of the faces of Sweden’s 2026 Olympic roster. He represents the unwavering direction of this game toward speed, skill, and creativity, so if he can make an impact next week, then there will be little standing in his way of major playing time in the 2026 tournament. Even if he were sparingly used at the 4 Nations Face-Off, he has plenty of time to develop into the player that Team Sweden’s brass clearly believe he can be. He has already represented his country several times, and he wouldn’t have been selected for this one if they didn’t believe he was central to the country’s plans for future international competitions.

Can Carlsson Lead the Ducks After a Positive 4 Nations Face-Off Experience?

Yes, Carlsson will gain a lot in a short time. While most of the league will hit pause on hockey and vacation somewhere, Carlsson will be in the trenches, battling against the best players on his team and around the world. Barring an injury, there’s no way this experience doesn’t add value. Expect it to play out this way, and for Carlsson to resume the second half of the season with a rejuvenated energy to help the Ducks remain in the Western Conference wild card picture.