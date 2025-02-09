Predicting Each Country’s Goal Song for 4 Nations Face-Off

There’s nothing that invokes more national pride than belting out your country’s goal song during an international tournament. Since the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off is the first best-on-best hockey in nearly a decade, it’s vital to not disappoint with a lousy one.

It’s still unclear whether the official goal songs will be announced prior to puck drop, or if we’ll just have to wait for a goal to be scored. Nonetheless, let’s take a stab at the most likely options for each country.

United States of America (USA) – Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird

For the first time in their history, the USA won back-to-back World Junior Championships (WJC) in 2024 and 2025. “Free Bird” became an instant classic as the 2025 tournament was the first time Team USA used the song. After the tournament, Washington Capitals prospect Cole Hutson told The Hockey Writers, “I’m not gonna lie, I didn’t know the song before the tournament started. Now I can probably sing it lyric for lyric.”

Not only is it catchy, but it’s synonymous with USA’s increasing success at all international levels. Adopting it as their full-time goal song, rather than changing it like they typically do at the WJC, just feels right.

Other potential options: Thin Lizzy – The Boys Are Back In Town, Run DMC – It’s Tricky, Miley Cyrus – Party in the USA

Canada (CAN) – The Bouncing Souls – Ole

With Canada having so much previous success at the international level, it’s tough to pick just one song that fits this event. However, having won an overtime thriller at the 2010 Olympics, it would be cool to throw it back to the song they used then…especially as an ode to Sidney Crosby, who scored that golden goal.

There are so many other classics from WJC or IIHF World Championship (WC) runs but considering that half of games will be played in Montreal, it has to be a song that the crowd can sing along to. That’s why “Ole” is perfect.

Other Potential Options: DJ Ötzi – Hey Baby, Fables – Heave Away, Tim Hicks – Loud

Sweden (SWE) – De Vet Du – Hockey-VM

Unlike North American countries, most European countries tend to stick to the same goal song. For Sweden, the group De Vet Du created this song in 2020 specifically for use in international tournaments. They even have a YouTube channel where they vlogged while attending a game and listened to it live.

They have used this song in every competition since, from U18s to Men’s Worlds. So, it would be pretty surprising to see them switch to anything else for 4 Nations.

Other Potential Options (doubtful): Tre Kronor & The Poodles – En För Alla För En, Kungs Vs Cookin’ On 3 Burners – This Girl

Finland (FIN) – VilleGalle – Peto on irti

Finland has been using this song for over a decade. It was blared through speakers when they scored some of their most memorable goals in history, including four gold medals: 2016 (WJC), 2019 (WJC), 2019 (WC), 2022 (WC).

In some instances, they even place a roar at the beginning, which signifies their team slogan “Leijonat”, or “lions”. Like Sweden, it would be super surprising to see them switch to anything else given the long history.

Other potential options (doubtful): Kai Hyttinen – Dirlanda, Scooter – Maria (I Like It Loud)

The 4 Nations Face-Off will officially be underway on Feb. 12th, when Canada takes on Sweden at Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec. Stay tuned to The Hockey Writers for all of your 4 Nations coverage.

Which goal song would you pick for each country? Let us know in the comments.

