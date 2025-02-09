Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Canadiens – 2/9/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Montreal Canaidens at the Bell Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (30-20-4) at CANADIENS (25-25-5)
1 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NHLN, FDSNSUN
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons — Nick Paul — Michael Eyssimont
Dylan Duke — Luke Glendening — Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brandon Halverson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson
Injured: J.J. Moser (lower body), Jonas Johansson (lower body)
Status report
Vasilevskiy could make back-to-back starts; he made 34 saves in a 6-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Josh Anderson
Patrik Laine — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Owen Beck — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Lane Hutson — Logan Mailloux
Mike Matheson — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble
Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle)
Status report:
Dobes will start; Montembeault, who will play for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off to be held in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20, made 18 saves in a 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
