Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Canadiens – 2/9/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Montreal Canaidens at the Bell Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (30-20-4) at CANADIENS (25-25-5)

1 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NHLN, FDSNSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons — Nick Paul — Michael Eyssimont

Dylan Duke — Luke Glendening — Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brandon Halverson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson

Injured: J.J. Moser (lower body), Jonas Johansson (lower body)

Status report

Vasilevskiy could make back-to-back starts; he made 34 saves in a 6-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Josh Anderson

Patrik Laine — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Owen Beck — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Lane Hutson — Logan Mailloux

Mike Matheson — Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle)

Status report:

Dobes will start; Montembeault, who will play for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off to be held in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20, made 18 saves in a 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Latest for THW: