Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Red Wings – 2/8/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (29-20-4) at RED WINGS (28-21-5)
1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN
Lightning projected lineup
Cam Atkinson — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Jake Guentzel — Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons — Nick Paul — Anthony Cirelli
Mitchell Chaffee — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brandon Halverson
Scratched: none
Injured: J.J. Moser (lower body), Jonas Johansson (lower body)
Status report
The Lightning reassigned forward Conor Sheary to Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- Lightning Take Down Senators Again to Sweep 2-Game Series
- Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Lightning – 2/6/25
- 2 Prospects the Tampa Bay Lightning Should Keep Off the Deadline Trading Block
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Vladimir Tarasenko — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Patrick Kane — Michael Rasmussen — Elmer Soderblom
Joe Veleno – J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Tyler Motte, Christian Fischer
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed)
Status report:
Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he expects Compher to play after missing five games with an upper-body injury.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Red Wings Trade Bait Prospects for 2025 Trade Deadline
- 2025 Stadium Series: 5 Takeaways From Steve Mayer’s Press Conference
- Red Wings Extend Win Streak to 7 Games, Defeat Kraken 5-4 in a Shootout