Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Red Wings – 2/8/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN

Lightning projected lineup

Cam Atkinson — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Jake Guentzel — Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons — Nick Paul — Anthony Cirelli

Mitchell Chaffee — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brandon Halverson

Scratched: none

Injured: J.J. Moser (lower body), Jonas Johansson (lower body)

Status report

The Lightning reassigned forward Conor Sheary to Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Vladimir Tarasenko — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat

Patrick Kane — Michael Rasmussen — Elmer Soderblom

Joe Veleno – J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Tyler Motte, Christian Fischer

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed)

Status report:

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he expects Compher to play after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

