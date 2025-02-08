Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Red Wings – 2/8/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (29-20-4) at RED WINGS (28-21-5)

1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN

Lightning projected lineup

Cam Atkinson — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Jake Guentzel — Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons — Nick Paul — Anthony Cirelli
Mitchell Chaffee — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brandon Halverson

Scratched: none

Injured: J.J. Moser (lower body), Jonas Johansson (lower body)

Status report

The Lightning reassigned forward Conor Sheary to Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Vladimir Tarasenko — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Patrick Kane — Michael Rasmussen — Elmer Soderblom
Joe Veleno – J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot

Scratched: Tyler Motte, Christian Fischer

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed)

Status report:

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he expects Compher to play after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

