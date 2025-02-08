Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Canadiens – 2/8/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (30-20-6) at CANADIENS (25-24-5)
1 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Brett Pesce — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Nico Daws
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Nico Hischier (upper body), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Jonas Siegenthaler (undisclosed)
Status report
Hischier skated on his own at practice Friday; the forward, who will miss his sixth game, will not return until after the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Latest for THW:
- Devils Need More From Veteran Forward Erik Haula
- Devils’ Russian Goalie Prospect Could Be Their Future in the Crease
- 3 Takeaways From the Devils’ 3-1 Loss to the Golden Knights
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Josh Anderson
Patrik Laine — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Owen Beck — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson — Logan Mailloux
Lane Hutson — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble
Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle)
Status report
The Canadiens held an optional practice Friday. … Montembeault will start and Dobes will start against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.
Latest for THW:
- Montreal Canadiens Reportedly Interested in Buffalo Sabres’ Dylan Cozens
- 7 Cool Things About Carey Price
- Myth of the Montreal Canadiens’ Early Success