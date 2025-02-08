Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Canadiens – 2/8/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (30-20-6) at CANADIENS (25-24-5)

1 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Brett Pesce — Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Nico Daws

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Nico Hischier (upper body), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Jonas Siegenthaler (undisclosed)

Status report

Hischier skated on his own at practice Friday; the forward, who will miss his sixth game, will not return until after the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Josh Anderson

Patrik Laine — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Owen Beck — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson — Logan Mailloux

Lane Hutson — Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle)

Status report

The Canadiens held an optional practice Friday. … Montembeault will start and Dobes will start against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

