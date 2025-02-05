Red Wings Extend Win Streak to 7 Games, Defeat Kraken 5-4 in a Shootout

On Feb. 4, the Seattle Kraken continued their homestand, hosting the Detroit Red Wings. The final score came down to the wire, but it was the Red Wings who were able to take the 5-4 win in a shootout.

The Red Wings extended their winning streak to seven games, while the Kraken were dealt their second loss in a row.

Game Recap

Three and a half minutes into the first period, the visiting team opened the scoring. Jaden Schwartz sent the puck around the boards behind Joey Daccord’s net. Marco Kasper caught it and sent a pass to Dylan Larkin. He saw Lucas Raymond in front of the net, passing to him. Jamie Oleksiak tried to defend, but Raymond was quicker. He tipped the puck into the net to open the scoring for the two teams.

A few minutes passed by and the Red Wings earned their first power play opportunity. Tye Kartye sat for tripping Kasper. Detroit was unable to score on their extra man advantage, and the Kraken went back to full strength. A minute later, the Kraken scored their first of the night. Kaapo Kakko made a drive down the ice off a pass from Vince Dunn. He skated behind the net, taking a failed shot. He was able to collect the rebound and pass to Matty Beniers in front of the net. He took the shot once the puck touched his stick, bringing the score to a 1-1 tie.

With 33 seconds left in the first, Chandler Stephenson headed to the box for tripping Simon Edvinsson. Detroit wasted no time capitalizing on their second power play of the night. Off the faceoff following the penalty call, Alex DeBrincat won the draw for Detroit. He passed to Moritz Seider, who skated towards the middle of the ice. He took a shot and scored the second goal of the night for Detroit, just four seconds after the power play began. The period came to a close with the Red Wings on top, 2-1.

Six and a half minutes into the second period, the score was once again tied. Andre Burakovsky made a drive to the net with Shane Wright. He dropped the puck for Wright. He skated up to the faceoff dot and took a shot. He sent the puck behind Cam Talbot to bring the score to 2-2.

Halfway into the second, the Kraken received another tripping penalty. This time, Vince Dunn went to the box for tripping Vladimir Tarasenko. In the first few seconds, Detroit repeated their first period success. Andrew Copp won the faceoff, sending the puck to the left where it was caught by Jonatan Berggren. He took a shot with no one in front to defend him. Detroit once again was in the lead. Before the second could come to a close, Seattle drew their first power play when Erik Gustafsson sat for hooking Brandon Montour. The period ended, but the Kraken would begin the first minute of the third with an extra man advantage.

This proved futile, as the Kraken were unable to score. Right after the two teams went back to full strength, Wright drew another tripping penalty on Tarasenko. Once Wright exited the box, Detroit scored once more. Montour sent the puck around the boards, where it found Simon Edvinsson. He passed to Joe Veleno, who was in front of the net. He took a shot but Daccord stopped it. Veleno recovered the rebound and passed it to Elmer Soderblom. With a backhand shot, he doubled the Red Wings’ lead.

10 minutes into the third, the Kraken made a drive to the net. McCann received a pass from Dunn in the neutral zone. He skated up with Wright, sending him a pass. Wright attempted a pass across the ice to Burakovsky, but the puck bounced off of Ben Chiarot’s skate. Wright quickly recovered it and took a shot to bring the Kraken within one goal.

With three minutes left to go, Brandon Tanev caught the puck from Eeli Tolvanen. He saw Stephenson making a break toward the goal and passed it to him. He was able to outskate the Detroit players on the ice. He got up to the net and took a shot, sending it through the legs of Talbot to tie the score once more. The period came to a close with a 4-4 score and the two teams headed to overtime.

Both teams took three shots each on the net, but none of them were able to find their mark. This game went to a shootout to determine the winner.

Beniers was up first for the Kraken. He lost control of the puck as he went up to the net, missing his shot attempt. Raymond went first for the Red Wings. He slowed down at the last second to tuck the puck behind Daccord, but it bounced off the goalpost, no goal.

Wright was next, his shot blocked by Talbot. Patrick Kane went second for Detroit. He skated up the middle of the ice and shot high. His shot bounced off the crossbar and into the net to score the first goal in the shootout.

Kakko went third, the fate of both teams in his hands. The puck flew off his stick, losing his shot attempt. The Red Wings take the victory, 5-4.

Next Up

The Kraken will continue their homestand when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Feb. 6. The Red Wings will head back home and get a few days of rest before hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, Feb. 8.