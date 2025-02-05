Gibson Makes 26 Saves in Ducks’ 2-1 Win Over Stars

The Anaheim Ducks (23-24-6) took down the Dallas Stars (34-18-1) 2-1 at the Honda Center on Tuesday night. Trevor Zegras and Cutter Gauthier scored for the Ducks, while John Gibson made 26 saves in his 500th career NHL game. The Ducks have now won five of their last six games.

Related: 4 Teams That Should Be Sellers at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

Colin Blackwell scored the lone goal for the Stars and Jake Oettinger made 26 saves. This loss snapped the Stars’ five-game winning streak.

Game Recap

The first period was back and forth, and both teams battled for every inch of ice. The Stars won on the shot clock 10-8, but it was the Ducks who got on the score sheet first. Gauthier scored his ninth of the season, taking advantage of sloppy play by the Stars in their own end, grabbing a loose puck, and scoring from the slot.

The Ducks outshot the Stars 14-9 in the second, as the Stars struggled to find consistency throughout the period. Oettinger kept the Stars in it on several occasions, just as Gibson did for the Ducks when the Stars finally started to gain some momentum.

Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

At 1:29 of the third, down 1-0, the Stars killed off a penalty and tied the game 2-2 on Blackwell‘s fifth goal of the season. Zegras put the Ducks back on top at 4:07 on a tip-in at the top of the crease.

The Stars swarmed in the offensive zone with the goalie pulled for the final minutes, but couldn’t get one more past Gibson.

The Ducks outshot the Stars 28-27 and went 0-for-3 on the power play. The Stars’ PP went 0-for-1.

Up Next

The Stars will continue their West Coast road trip on Friday night when they take on the Los Angeles Kings. The Ducks will have a few days before taking on the same Kings, also in Los Angeles, on Saturday night.