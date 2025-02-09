Projected Lineups for the Utah Hockey Club vs Capitals – 2/9/25

The Utah Hockey Club take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others
UTAH (23-23-9) at CAPITALS (36-11-7)
12:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, MNMT, SN
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Schmaltz
Dylan Guenther — Barrett Hayton — Michael Carcone
Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Olli Maatta — Nick DeSimone
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Matias Maccelli
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Utah placed Vladislav Kolyachonok on waivers Saturday with the purpose of assigning the defenseman to Tucson of the American Hockey League.
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Connor McMichael
Taylor Raddysh — Lars Eller — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
