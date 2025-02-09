Projected Lineups for the Utah Hockey Club vs Capitals – 2/9/25

The Utah Hockey Club take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others

UTAH (23-23-9) at CAPITALS (36-11-7)

12:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, MNMT, SN

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Schmaltz

Dylan Guenther — Barrett Hayton — Michael Carcone

Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Olli Maatta — Nick DeSimone

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Matias Maccelli

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Utah placed Vladislav Kolyachonok on waivers Saturday with the purpose of assigning the defenseman to Tucson of the American Hockey League.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Connor McMichael

Taylor Raddysh — Lars Eller — Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson

Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

