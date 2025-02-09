Projected Lineups for the Utah Hockey Club vs Capitals – 2/9/25

The Utah Hockey Club take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others

UTAH (23-23-9) at CAPITALS (36-11-7)

12:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, MNMT, SN

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Schmaltz
Dylan Guenther — Barrett Hayton — Michael Carcone
Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Olli Maatta — Nick DeSimone

Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Matias Maccelli

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Utah placed Vladislav Kolyachonok on waivers Saturday with the purpose of assigning the defenseman to Tucson of the American Hockey League.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Connor McMichael
Taylor Raddysh — Lars Eller — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

