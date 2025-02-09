Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Rielly, Matthews, Timmins & Mermis 

Last night, the Vancouver Canucks edged the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1. The win extended the Canucks’ winning streak and broke the Maple Leafs’. It’s the last game for both teams as they head into the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

For Vancouver, Brock Boeser’s power-play goal at 8:56 of the third period was the game-winner. Defenseman Filip Hronek scored the game’s opening goal and added an assist to power his team’s offense. Defenseman Morgan Rielly scored the only goal for the Maple Leafs, with Auston Matthews registering an assist. Matthews had a chance to tie it late in the game, but the Canucks’ backup goalie, Kevin Lankinen, made a great diving save to frustrate the Toronto captain.

Item 1: Woll Plays Great, Gets Tough Loss

Joseph Woll had another strong performance in the Toronto net. He made 23 saves and kept his team in the game. The loss ended his two-game winning streak. He’s been solid this season and now has put up a 19-11-0 record with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. In this one, the other goalies were just better on the night, stopping one more than he did.

Now that Anthony Stolarz has returned from his knee injury, he and Woll will probably settle into a one-game-on and one-game-off workload. Woll’s played more games than he’s used to this season, but he’s handled the heavier workload well. Still, a lighter load should help both goalies stay in fighting form. Both goalies can make key saves; if they can stay healthy, the team’s goalie situation should be the least of their worries.

Item 2: Morgan Rielly Breaks 14-Game Goal Drought

Morgan Rielly netted his first goal in 14 games against Vancouver – the city he grew up in. The defenseman’s goal came with just six seconds left in the second period when he slid a shot past a screened Kevin Lankinen just after time had run out on a Maple Leafs power play. The goal had to have spelled relief for Rielly, who hadn’t scored in over a month (since Jan. 5).

As noted, Rielly is a native of Vancouver, and his mom and dad were in the crowd. It had to be a nice feeling. Although he’s struggled in head coach Craig Berube’s system this season, with only 26 points in 55 games, he’s on a bit of a recent roll. His goal pushed his point streak to four games, with one goal and three assists during that stretch. It would be helpful for the Maple Leafs if Rielly could once again become the offensive contributor he once was.

Between periods of the game, the Hockey Night in Canada panel of Kevin Bieksa and Kelly Hrudy suggested that the blue liner had started to play more confidently. Perhaps Rielly could provide a bit more offensive punch from the blue line.

Item 3: Auston Matthews Extends Assist Streak

For another game, Auston Matthews didn’t score. Still, he continued his playmaking success with an assist on Rielly’s goal. Matthews’ assist stretched his streak to four games, totaling seven assists in that span. Although Matthews hasn’t scored in six games, he’s not turning into a pass-first and shoot-second option. He’s thrown 27 shots on the opposition’s goalie over those six games. The puck is just not going in.

Matthews, who missed time with an injury, now has 20 goals and 25 assists in 40 games, so he’s still an offensive force. His shooting percentage has dropped to 12.4 percent, 3.5 percent lower than his career average of 15.9. It’s also more than six percent below the 18.7 percent mark he posted during last season’s 70-goal push (he ended with a 69-goal season).

Item 4: Conor Timmins Misses Second Straight Game

Conor Timmins missed his second straight game with his upper-body injury. He’s contributed a goal and seven points in 44 games this season, providing solid depth for the Maple Leafs. Timmins should now get some time to heal. The team’s next game is 13 days away when they meet Mikko Rantanen and the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 22 after the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

While Timmins’ absence leaves a hole on the blue line, the team has other defensemen to step up this season. Philippe Myers has done so nicely.

Item 5: Dakota Mermis Reassigned to AHL Marlies

Dakota Mermis has been reassigned to the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies after a brief stint with the Maple Leafs. The 31-year-old defenseman was a scratch for the last three games after coming to the Maple Leafs on Feb. 3, following a previous waiver claim by the Leafs on Jan. 3. However, Mermis’ time with the big club was short, and he now returns to the AHL.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Maple Leafs can rest and regroup. Over the past several weeks, the condensed schedule has been grueling on every team, and injuries have taken a toll on rosters around the league. This break allows players to heal and potentially gives them the boost they need to make a strong push toward the postseason.

The Maple Leafs have faced recent injuries and a few tough losses. However, they have the talent and depth to make a serious run once fully healthy. Toronto now hopes to position itself for a solid playoff spot.