NHL Rumors: Puljujarvi, Islanders, Tarasenko, Donato

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Pittsburgh Penguins are terminating the contract of Jesse Puljujarvi, and the New York Islanders are continuing to weigh their options around center Brock Nelson. Elsewhere, the Detroit Red Wings could potentially move Vladimir Tarasenko despite climbing right back into the playoff race. Finally, there is still a lot of interest surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks’ forward Ryan Donato.

Puljujarvi Back on Open Market

The Penguins have announced that they placed forward Puljujarvi on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination. Puljujarvi has played 26 games with the Penguins this season, and has nine points in that span. He also cleared waivers earlier in the season, and in four games with the Wilks-Barre/Scranton Penguins, he scored three points.

Puljujarvi was in the final year of a two-year contract worth $800,000 per season. There is a chance a contending team will look to sign him, but prior to contract termination, it would be fair to assume that the Penguins tried dealing him, even if it was just for future considerations.

Puljujarvi has struggled to become an impactful NHL player after being drafted fourth overall in 2016. He has the potential to add some good bottom-six scoring if a team deems that the rest of their lineup can balance out his defensive deficiencies.

Islanders Weighing Options on Brock Nelson

One of the most coveted trade deadline rentals on the market is Nelson, but there is a chance he doesn’t go anywhere. Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday Headlines that the Islanders are going to make a big push at signing him before the deadline and that a lot of teams are watching that situation closely.

Jim Biringer of RG reported that there is a three-year deal on the table from the Islanders, which would take Nelson to 36 years old. This season, Nelson has 17 goals and 35 points in 55 games. While those are still good numbers, they are lower than each of his past three seasons. While averaging 35 goals a season and playing well defensively, Nelson has been one of the most underrated players in the league during that span.

Teams that are hearing up for the playoffs will certainly be keeping an eye on Nelson and his availability. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche are two teams that have been linked to Nelson throughout the season and would make for a great improvement at center in the middle-six for either team.

The Islanders are rushing back toward a playoff spot, but currently sit four points out with three teams ahead of them in the race. If general manager Lou Lamoriello feels that this team can be serious and make the playoffs, Nelson will likely stick with the team.

Tarasenko Could Be On The Move Again

In another case of a team pushing for the playoffs selling a scoring forward, the Red Wings are garnering interest on Tarasenko. After signing him to a two-year deal in the offseason, the Red Wings aren’t getting as much offense from Tarasenko as they hoped. With just seven goals in 53 games, Tarasenko is scoring at the worst rate of his career, and it is clear that things aren’t working out in Detroit.

Friedman reported that despite the great run the Red Wings have been on since hiring Todd McLellan, the fit isn’t there, and there has been some noise around him. Tarasenko has a full no-trade clause this season, but if he feels that there is a better fit for him somewhere else, it is possible he could waive it.

There weren’t any specific teams mentioned, and with Tarasenko’s $4.75 million cap hit, it could be a bit risky for some teams, but someone looking for additional scoring on the wing could certainly look to make a deal work.

Donato Increasing Trade Value

After scoring his 19th goal of the season and having 37 points in 53 games, Donato is doing his share of the work when it comes to facilitating a trade. Especially at just $2 million, a lot of teams are keeping an eye on him, and the Blackhawks, given their current state, are more than likely going to move him and get some assets back.

Friedman reported that there are a few Canadian teams that have been calling, and mentioned the Oilers by name, but there is a good reason to believe that the Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, and Ottawa Senators could all be in the mix as well. Donato is proving that he can provide great depth scoring, and despite the team having significant struggles and the difficult matchups he has been playing, his defensive game has been good too.

There is a lot to like about Donato and how he has been playing this season. Sure, it is already an outlier on his career with him having set a new career-high in goals and points, but there is no denying that this season, Donato is certainly a valuable asset a contending team would love to add.