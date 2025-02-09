Hurricanes’ Seth Jarvis on His Way to Becoming a Superstar

After signing an eight-year, $59.36 million deal – an annual average value (AAV) of $7.42 million – Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis is on pace for another career season with the team. The 23-year-old Winnipeg, Manitoba native is in his fourth season with the Hurricanes and is on pace for a 69-point campaign. He finished the 2023-24 season with a career-high 67 points in 81 games. Despite missing seven games during the 2024-25 season with a re-aggravated shoulder injury, he has a chance to finish with a new career high in 75 games played. In seven fewer games, Jarvis can see 68 or 69 points in his fourth season in the NHL. If he reaches 68 points, that will put him in 30th place all-time in Carolina Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history in points.

It may be early but with how his career is going not even four full seasons into it, we are looking at a superstar player coming into his own in Jarvis.

Jarvis on Pace for Another Career Season

Jarvis currently sits at 45 points in 49 games for the Hurricanes. If you extrapolate the pace of his games played this season, his 75 games could still come out to 68.8 points, or 69 rounding up. Either way, it’s another career season. For him to have back-to-back career seasons with 65-plus points is something any team would love to have for a guy under 25 years old. Jarvis, during the 2024-25 season, has already accumulated two four-point games, with the latest in the Hurricanes’ 7-3 win on Saturday, Feb. 8 against the Utah Hockey Club. Jarvis had two goals and two assists in the game, putting him at 22 goals and 23 assists.

After the game, head coach Rod Brind’Amour was asked about the four-point performance by Jarvis. “If you’re watching [that tape], you’d be on any team. The type of plays that were made, they weren’t like it banked in off of something, they were high-end plays. That’s what he can do, but he can also do the other kind of things. It’s kind of a no-brainer for him to be on that team (Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster).”

When watching his game, Jarvis has shown why he is Brind’Amour’s Swiss Army knife for any situation. He has three shorthanded goals for the Hurricanes, which leads the whole team. He is second in power-play goals only behind Andrei Svechnikov. He is second on the team in points only behind Sebastian Aho (55). What makes his season impressive is that he leads the Hurricanes in goals (22). Jarvis has managed to play in seven fewer games and leads the team in goals, two ahead of Aho. After coming back from injury before Thanksgiving, Jarvis is on a 41-goal pace after scoring 18 goals in 36 games. That leads the Hurricanes and is tied for eighth in the NHL. He is within range to have back-to-back 30-plus goal seasons.

Jarvis’ point-per-game average is 0.92, and he’s averaging 19:22 of time on ice (TOI). That is a career-high in TOI after averaging 18:45 last season. While his game-winning goal number (1) isn’t where it was last season (9), he has already surpassed his shorthanded goals (3) and shorthanded points (5) totals in 2023-24 in way fewer games. Furthermore, he is only seven power-play points shy of tying last season’s total.

Jarvis has put himself in a spot where all he needs is 11 more goals and assists each to tie his career highs that he set in 2023-24 (33 goals and 34 assists). After getting 67 points last season, people were expecting him to do it again. There was some doubt after missing seven games this season compared to only missing one game last season due to a healthy scratch in the last game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but he’s on pace to eclipse that number.

Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes

The way Jarvis has been so instrumental for the Hurricanes since breaking onto the team in the 2021-22 season, it’s been more than anyone expected. When Jarvis scores a goal, the Hurricanes are 63-5-5 in the regular season. When he scores two goals (i.e. Saturday afternoon), the team is 10-1-1 (2-0 in the playoffs).

Checking Off All-Time Lists

To put into perspective how great Jarvis is, he sits only 19 points away from being tied for 30th all-time in points for the Hurricanes/Whalers franchise. Sitting in the 30th spot is Mike Rogers (210), and Jarvis is at 191 points after Saturday’s win. If he manages 20 more points in the next 26 games, he will surpass Rogers for 30th place all-time at 23 years old. In four full seasons, Jarvis could be 30th all-time in points for the team that drafted him 13th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.

What a senior season in the NHL for a guy who forced the Hurricanes to keep him in Carolina instead of sending him back to juniors. Instead of playing for the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Jarvis is already nine points away from 200 in his NHL career. Furthermore, he was named to Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off that starts on Wednesday, Feb. 12. After missing the World Junior team four years ago, Jarvis made himself into one of the best 23 Canadian players in the NHL. With the season he has had so far, there is no question as to why he should be there.

Is it early to call Jarvis a soon-to-be superstar? There can be a discussion, but in reality, he will be a superstar. Outside of his play, he is one of the most charismatic players in the NHL and everyone outside of Raleigh, NC is seeing that. From his appearances on NHL Network shows to podcast appearances (What Chaos), Jarvis is a quote machine and a player who draws hockey fans in. He is someone who makes watching hockey fun while being an underrated superstar on the rise for the Hurricanes. If people don’t know who he is, they will soon, because he will be on the center stage when the 4 Nations Face-Off starts.

Up Next: 4 Nations Face-Off

The 4 Nations Face-Off starts on Feb. 12 and will go through Feb. 20 with games being played in Montreal, Quebec and Boston, Massachusetts. Jarvis will be playing with Team Canada, whose first game will be on Wednesday, Feb. 12 against Team Sweden. The game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. Eastern start time and can be viewed on MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, and TVAS. Expect Jarvis to prove once again why he belongs on Team Canada and why he is going to be a superstar in the NHL. Thankfully for Caniacs, he is with the Carolina Hurricanes and they can see him for 82-plus games per season, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs.