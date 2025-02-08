Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Hurricanes – 2/8/25

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (23-22-9) at HURRICANES (32-19-4)
1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Schmaltz
Dylan Guenther — Barrett Hayton — Michael Carcone
Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Olli Maatta — Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki, Matias Maccelli
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Utah held an optional practice Friday.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Mikko Rantanen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Jackson Blake — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Taylor Hall
Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Juha Jaaska — Jack Roslovic — Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Scott Morrow
Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Tyson Jost (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not practice.
