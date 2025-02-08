Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Hurricanes – 2/8/25

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (23-22-9) at HURRICANES (32-19-4)

1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Schmaltz

Dylan Guenther — Barrett Hayton — Michael Carcone

Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Olli Maatta — Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki, Matias Maccelli

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Utah held an optional practice Friday.

Latest for THW:

Hurricanes projected lineup

Mikko Rantanen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Jackson Blake — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Taylor Hall

Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Juha Jaaska — Jack Roslovic — Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Scott Morrow

Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Tyson Jost (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not practice.

Latest for THW: