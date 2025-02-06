Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Wild – 2/6/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Minnesota Wild tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (32-18-4) at WILD (31-19-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Hurricanes projected lineup

Mikko Rantanen — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Taylor Hall

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Juha Jaaska — Jack Roslovic — Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Scott Morrow

Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Tyson Jost (lower body)

Status report

Carolina did not hold a morning skate.

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Liam Ohgren — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Johansson

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau – Vinnie Hinostroza

Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Yakov Trenin

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Jon Merrill

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jakub Lauko (lower body)

Suspended: Ryan Hartman

Status report

Hinostroza, who Minnesota claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Wednesday, will debut.

