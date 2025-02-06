Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Wild – 2/6/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Minnesota Wild tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (32-18-4) at WILD (31-19-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Hurricanes projected lineup
Mikko Rantanen — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Taylor Hall
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Juha Jaaska — Jack Roslovic — Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Scott Morrow
Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Tyson Jost (lower body)
Status report
Carolina did not hold a morning skate.
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Liam Ohgren — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Johansson
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau – Vinnie Hinostroza
Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Yakov Trenin
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Jon Merrill
Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jakub Lauko (lower body)
Suspended: Ryan Hartman
Status report
Hinostroza, who Minnesota claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Wednesday, will debut.
