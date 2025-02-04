Projected Lineups for Wild vs Bruins – 2/4/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Boston Bruins tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (31-18-4) at BRUINS (26-22-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NESN, SNP, TVAS

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Marcus Foligno

Liam Ohgren — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Devin Shore

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)

Suspended: Ryan Hartman

Status report

Brodin was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday and is expected to return after missing 12 games because of a lower-body injury. … Johansson was activated from injured reserve Tuesday and is expected to return after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury. … Hartman, a forward, will begin his 10-game suspension for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle during a 6-0 loss Saturday. … The Wild reassigned forward Ben Jones to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle

Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Oliver Wahlstrom

Mark Kastelic — John Beecher — Justin Brazeau

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan — Brandon Carlo

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Vinni Lettieri, Parker Wotherspoon, Cole Koepke

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee)

Status report

Hampus Lindholm, a defenseman, is expected to remain sidelined until after the 4 Nations Face-Off. … Kastelic is back in the lineup after missing six games with an upper-body injury; he will replace Koepke, a forward.

