Projected Lineups for Wild vs Bruins – 2/4/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Boston Bruins tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (31-18-4) at BRUINS (26-22-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NESN, SNP, TVAS
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Marcus Foligno
Liam Ohgren — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Devin Shore
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)
Suspended: Ryan Hartman
Status report
Brodin was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday and is expected to return after missing 12 games because of a lower-body injury. … Johansson was activated from injured reserve Tuesday and is expected to return after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury. … Hartman, a forward, will begin his 10-game suspension for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle during a 6-0 loss Saturday. … The Wild reassigned forward Ben Jones to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle
Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Oliver Wahlstrom
Mark Kastelic — John Beecher — Justin Brazeau
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan — Brandon Carlo
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Vinni Lettieri, Parker Wotherspoon, Cole Koepke
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee)
Status report
Hampus Lindholm, a defenseman, is expected to remain sidelined until after the 4 Nations Face-Off. … Kastelic is back in the lineup after missing six games with an upper-body injury; he will replace Koepke, a forward.
