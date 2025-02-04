Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Devils – 2/4/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New Jersey Devils tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (29-19-6) at PENGUINS (22-24-8)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Brett Pesce
Luke Hughes — Johnathan Kovacevic

Nico Daws
Jake Allen

Scratched: Brian Halonen, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Nico Hischier (upper body), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder)

Status report

Haula will be a game-time decision after missing 12 games with an ankle injury; he practiced Monday at second-line center.

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Cody Glass — Danton Heinen
Anthony Beauvillier — Kevin Hayes — Philip Tomasino
Bokondji Imama — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

P.O Joseph — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Matt Nieto, Ryan Shea, Jesse Puljujarvi

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (lower body)

Status report:

Malkin skated on an individual basis before practice Monday and took part in the Penguins’ optional morning skate Tuesday. The center remains week to week and will miss his fourth straight game.

