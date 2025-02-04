Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Capitals – 2/4/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (32-19-3) at CAPITALS (34-11-7)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Matthew Tkachuk — Sam Bennett — Jesper Boqvist
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
Jonah Gadjovich — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Mackie Samoskevich (illness)
Status report:
Each team held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Samoskevich, a forward, skated but will miss his third consecutive game.
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Connor McMichael
Taylor Raddysh — Lars Eller — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
