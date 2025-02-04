Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Capitals – 2/4/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (32-19-3) at CAPITALS (34-11-7)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Matthew Tkachuk — Sam Bennett — Jesper Boqvist

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Mackie Samoskevich (illness)

Status report:

Each team held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Samoskevich, a forward, skated but will miss his third consecutive game.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Connor McMichael

Taylor Raddysh — Lars Eller — Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson

Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

