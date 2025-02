Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Panthers- 2/1/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (16-30-5) at PANTHERS (30-19-3)

1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Blackhawks projected lineup

Frank Nazar — Connor Bedard — Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert — Ryan Donato — Nick Foligno

Colton Dach — Lukas Reichel — Patrick Maroon

Alec Martinez — Seth Jones

Alec Vlasic — Louis Crevier

TJ Brodie — Connor Murphy

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Nolan Allan, Philipp Kurashev, Ethan Del Mastro

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Craig Smith (back)

Status report

Murphy will return after missing 13 games because of a groin injury. … Teravainen did not practice Friday because of maintenance but will play.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

The Panthers placed defenseman Adam Boqvist on waivers Thursday; he was claimed by the New York Islanders on Friday.

