Connor McDavid vs. Auston Matthews Head-to-Head History

Tonight (Feb. 1), just after 5 p.m. MT/7 p.m. ET, the Edmonton Oilers will host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a highly anticipated clash at Rogers Place.

It has always been a big game in Edmonton when the Leafs come to town, but especially so since the Oilers selected Connor McDavid with the top pick in the 2015 NHL Draft and Toronto drafted Auston Matthews first overall in 2016.

McDavid vs. Matthews is one of the NHL’s greatest and most famous rivalries. It’s even spawned a recent McDonald’s campaign with signature menu items and an ad spot, “The Showdown”, that pays homage to the classic ’90s commercials with Wayne Gretzky and Mats Sundin.

Both are captains of their team. Both have played in seven NHL All-Star Games. Over the last eight and a half seasons, McDavid is the league’s leading point-producer while Matthews is the league’s top goal-scorer. Between them, they have combined to win three of the last four Hart Trophies and each of the last four Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophies.

The Edmonton and Toronto fanbases certainly aren’t fond of each other, but McDavid and Matthews share tremendous mutual respect. Their rivalry is rooted not in bad blood, but simply competition. Fans of all stripes appreciate the opportunity to watch such remarkable talents share the same ice, especially because of how rare it is: Saturday’s game will be just the 19th time McDavid and Matthews have played each other. Here’s a look at their head-to-head history:

Matthews Gets the First Laugh

McDavid and Matthews first met in the NHL on Nov. 1, 2016, at Air Canada Centre in Toronto. The Leafs prevailed 3-2 when Nazem Kadri scored just 12 seconds into overtime. McDavid and Matthews were both held without a point in the game, one of only three times that’s happened when they’ve played each other.

Toronto won the next five meetings between McDavid and Matthews, too, all in regulation. By the end of 2019, Matthews was 6-0-0 against McDavid with the Leafs outscoring Edmonton 26-13 over those six games.

McDavid & Matthews Series Becomes Competitive

McDavid finally got his first victory against Toronto with Matthews in its lineup on Jan. 6, 2020, when Edmonton beat the Leafs 6-4 at Scotiabank Place. McDavid was a force, recording one goal and three assists, while Matthews scored once in defeat.

Since that breakthrough victory, the teams have been mostly evenly matched. Edmonton and Toronto have both won six of the last 12 games to feature McDavid and Matthews. Three of those contests have gone to overtime, with each of the superstars scoring once in sudden death.

McDavid Has Better Stats

While Toronto still enjoys a sizeable advantage in McDavid/Matthews matchups with a record of 12-4-2 compared to Edmonton’s record of 6-10-2, the Oilers captain has significantly more points than his Leafs counterpart.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In their 18 head-to-head battles, McDavid has totalled nine goals and 19 assists, while Matthews has 13 goals and seven assists. McDavid has racked up three points in three of the last four meetings, while Matthews has scored in 10 of the last 12 meetings.

Comparing Career Resumes of McDavid & Matthews

McDavid has 356 goals and 693 assists in 690 career regular-season games, while Matthews has 388 goals and 299 assists in 598 career regular-season games.

Edmonton’s captain has won five Art Ross Trophies, four Ted Lindsay Awards, three Hart Trophies, one Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, and one Conn Smythe Trophy. Toronto’s captain has won three Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophies, one Hart Trophy, one Ted Lindsay Award, one Calder Trophy, and one NHL All-Star Game MVP.

McDavid has totalled 117 points in 74 playoff games, while Matthews has recorded 48 points in 55 career postseason contests. With McDavid, Edmonton has qualified for the postseason six times and won seven series. With Matthews, Toronto has reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs on eight occasions but won just one series.

McDavid & Matthews Still Seeking Stanley

Based on the numbers, it’s fair to say McDavid has had a superior career, but that’s not a slight against Matthews. There isn’t a single player in the NHL over the last decade with individual achievements that match those of McDavid. But at the end of the day, both are still without a ring.

Related: Sidney Crosby vs. Connor McDavid Head-to-Head History

That said, the Oilers have indeed gotten light-years closer to a championship with McDavid than Toronto has with Matthews. By the time Edmonton was playing in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last June, it had already been seven weeks since the Leafs cleaned out their lockers.

The 2024-25 season brings fresh hopes. Toronto enters action on Saturday one point back of the Florida Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division, while Edmonton is tied with the Vegas Golden Knights atop the Pacific Division standings. Suffice to say, this is a massive game for both. Buckle up, Round 19 of McDavid vs. Matthews could be one of the best yet.