Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Rangers – 2/1/25

The New York Rangers take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (24-22-4) at BRUINS (25-22-6)
3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Chris Kreider — Filip Chytil — Jonny Brodzinski
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: None
Status report
Brodzinski is expected to replace Kaliyev, a forward, on the third line.
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle
Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Justin Brazeau
Cole Koepke — John Beecher — Vinni Lettieri
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Oliver Wahlstrom, Michael Callahan
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)
Status report
Hampus Lindholm is getting close to returning, but the defenseman will not play. … Kastelic has been practicing, but the forward remains on injured reserve; he said he feels good and is ready to play but is waiting for the team to decide when he can return.
