Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Rangers – 2/1/25

The New York Rangers take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups

RANGERS (24-22-4) at BRUINS (25-22-6)

3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Chris Kreider — Filip Chytil — Jonny Brodzinski

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: None

Status report

Brodzinski is expected to replace Kaliyev, a forward, on the third line.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle

Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Justin Brazeau

Cole Koepke — John Beecher — Vinni Lettieri

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Oliver Wahlstrom, Michael Callahan

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)

Status report

Hampus Lindholm is getting close to returning, but the defenseman will not play. … Kastelic has been practicing, but the forward remains on injured reserve; he said he feels good and is ready to play but is waiting for the team to decide when he can return.

