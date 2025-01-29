Projected Lineups for Kings vs Panthers – 1/29/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Florida Panthers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (26-15-6) at PANTHERS (29-19-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SCRIPPS, TVAS-D
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot — Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Jacob Moverare — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Jordan Spence|
Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas
Injured: None
Status report
Doughty has been activated from injured reserve and will make his season debut. He missed the first 47 games of the season because of a broken ankle sustained during a preseason game Sept. 25. … The Kings sent forward Samuel Helenius to Ontario of the American Hockey League. Thomas, a forward, could replace Helenius, or Los Angeles could opt for a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Fiala missed the morning skate because of an illness. Coach Jm Hiller said he will be a game-time decision.
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Matthew Tkachuk — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
Florida returned defenseman Tobias Bjornfot to Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Gadjovich is taking contact in practice but the forward is not ready to play. He’s been out since Dec. 20.
