Projected Lineups for Kings vs Panthers – 1/29/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Florida Panthers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (26-15-6) at PANTHERS (29-19-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SCRIPPS, TVAS-D

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot — Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Jacob Moverare — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Jordan Spence|

Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: None

Status report

Doughty has been activated from injured reserve and will make his season debut. He missed the first 47 games of the season because of a broken ankle sustained during a preseason game Sept. 25. … The Kings sent forward Samuel Helenius to Ontario of the American Hockey League. Thomas, a forward, could replace Helenius, or Los Angeles could opt for a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Fiala missed the morning skate because of an illness. Coach Jm Hiller said he will be a game-time decision.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Matthew Tkachuk — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Florida returned defenseman Tobias Bjornfot to Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Gadjovich is taking contact in practice but the forward is not ready to play. He’s been out since Dec. 20.

