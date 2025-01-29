Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Predators – 1/29/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Nashville Predators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (22-17-10) at PREDATORS (18-23-7)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Danton Heinen — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Linus Karlsson
Jake DeBrusk — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Phil Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Dakota Joshua
Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort — Filip Hronek
Noah Juulsen — Carson Soucy
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Elias Pettersson, Vincent Desharnais, Max Sasson
Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (lower body)
Status report
Joshua will return to the lineup after missing the past 11 games because of a lower-body injury.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza
Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons
Roman Josi — Justin Barron
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Kevin Gravel
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)
Status report
Evangelista participated in the Predators morning skate Wednesday but the forward will miss his eighth straight game.
