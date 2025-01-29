Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Predators – 1/29/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Nashville Predators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (22-17-10) at PREDATORS (18-23-7)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Danton Heinen — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Linus Karlsson

Jake DeBrusk — Pius Suter — Conor Garland

Phil Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Dakota Joshua

Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort — Filip Hronek

Noah Juulsen — Carson Soucy

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Elias Pettersson, Vincent Desharnais, Max Sasson

Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (lower body)

Status report

Joshua will return to the lineup after missing the past 11 games because of a lower-body injury.

Latest for THW:

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza

Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Roman Josi — Justin Barron

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Kevin Gravel

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)

Status report

Evangelista participated in the Predators morning skate Wednesday but the forward will miss his eighth straight game.

Latest for THW: