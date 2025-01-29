NHL Rumors: Miller, Canucks, Klingberg & Rantanen, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks have publicly acknowledged the rift between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller. What now? Did the Canucks shoot themselves in the foot when it comes to making a trade? Meanwhile, there is talk that John Klingberg could return as early as Thursday for the Edmonton Oilers. Finally, why are rumors of Mikko Rantanen joining the Oilers gaining traction?

Canucks Admit Beef Between Pettersson and Miller

TSN’s Darren Dreger was asked if the Vancouver Canucks were willing to take a low-ball offers to trade one of J.T. Miller or Elias Pettersson, which Dreger denied. The reason he was asked was because President Jim Rutherford revealed in an interview with the Globe and Mail that there was/is a beef between the two superstars. Even though every team now knows the Canucks are trying to manage a problem and are losing leverage by the day, Dreger said there is “No fire sale” in Vancouver.

In the article, Gary Mason cites Rutherford, who said:

“Everybody has worked on it, including the parties involved. But it only gets resolved for a short period of time and then it festers again. So it certainly appears like there’s not a good solution that would keep this group together.” source – ‘No good solution in rift between Canucks teammates Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller, Rutherford says’ – Gary Mason – Globe and Mail – 01/28/2025

Rutherford added, “We’ve had those conversations, and I think the parties understand that, and I think they’ve tried. As you know, sometimes emotions get deep, and as much as people try, sometimes you can’t get over it. It certainly appears that’s what’s going on here.”

The Canucks know they are likely going to lose these trades, but they don’t want to get fleeced. Dreger noted that if it means waiting until the summer to trade someone like J.T. Miller, the Canucks are prepared to do so.

Klingberg to Debut for the Oilers This Week

Dreger also reports that unless something changes in the next 24-48 hours, defenseman John Klingberg will debut for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. He released a follow-up tweet saying, “And that “something” could see Klingberg in the mix tomorrow.”

Edmonton plays Detroit on Thursday night and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. It would be fitting if Klingberg returned versus Toronto, seeing as that’s where he last played.

Klingberg has looked solid in on-ice sessions and says he feels better than in years.

Rantanen to the Oilers?

St. Louis Blues beat reporter Andy Strickland got the Edmonton fan base fired up on Tuesday when he said during his Cam & Strick Podcast, “You want to know where Mikko Rantanen is going to end up? Edmonton. He’s going to Edmonton.”

It was a comment that came out of left field, considering the Colorado Avalanche just traded Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Oilers weren’t anywhere near those trade rumors.

When asked how the Oilers would be able to afford Rantanen as a pending UFA this offseason, Strickland responded:

”Cam, don’t ask me to break down the cap. There’s some belief that they can make that happen. So you gotta look at who’s coming off the books, and all that type of stuff. Salary cap is going up, however they structure it. I mean, you just mentioned five teams (where Rantanen might sign this summer). How the hell are any of those other teams gonna pay him? You know what I’m saying? Everyone’s up against the cap.”

The idea of a superteam with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl (who shares the same agent as Rantanen) and Rantanen is intriguing.