3 Takeaways From the Blackhawks’ 4-1 Win Over the Lightning

The Chicago Blackhawks snapped their three-game losing streak and also won their rematch against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a commanding 4-1 win on Tuesday (Jan. 28). It was a feel-good game with pretty much everything you could ask for; a power play goal, a great penalty kill, some help from the youngsters and a strong performance by the goaltender. There were even some fireworks between former teammates.

Let’s get to some takeaways from this Blackhawks’ win.

Penalty Kill Comes Through

The Blackhawks have had a strong penalty kill all season; it currently ranks 11th in the league with an 81.3% success rate. The team needed the penalty kill against the Lightning. They went three-for-three on the PK, including a double-minor late in the first period. Blackhawks’ forward Pat Maroon, who won two Stanley Cups with the Lightning, received a boarding penalty on the Lightning’s Luke Glendening and a second minor for unsportsmanlike conduct.

But the Blackhawks killed off the four minute double minor. As a matter of fact, they only allowed the Lightning three shots on goal on the power play all night. Since the Blackhawks scored on one of their two power play opportunities, these things combined to make a big difference in the final score.

Slaggert’s First Game, First Goal

In the wake of Taylor Hall being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, forward Landon Slaggert was called up from the Rockford IceHogs, and this was his first game of the season with the big club.

Landon Slaggert suited up for his first game of the season for the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 28. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 22-year-old played in 16 games with the Blackhawks last season, registering one goal and four points, and establishing himself as a solid depth forward.

Slaggert didn’t disappoint in his first outing this season. He lined up on the third line with Lukas Reichel and Nick Foligno, and contributed what turned out to be the game-winning goal at the 18:14 mark of the second period.

That was a pretty nifty assist by Reichel there too! Slaggert finished the night with his goal, three shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot in 11:30 minutes of ice time. He also contributed 1:33 minutes on the aforementioned successful penalty kill.

Bedard Streaking Again

Don’t look now, but Connor Bedard is getting hot again. His second period power play goal was a thing of beauty. It also got the scoring started for the Blackhawks and tied up the game at 1-1.

With this goal, Bedard is now on a three-game point streak (one goal, two primary assists). As a matter of fact, the nineteen-year-old has a point in all but two of 12 games played in January so far. He recently had a nine-game point streak that included four goals and 12 points.

Bedard currently leads the team in assists (30) and points (44). His 14 goals is third on the team.

Other Blackhawks Tidbits

Ryan Donato scored his 15th goal of the season against the Lightning (Jan. 28), which is currently second on the team. It’s also one goal away from matching his career high in goals.

Teuvo Teravainen added the empty net goal on this night, giving him 11 goals on the season (tied for fourth place with Foligno).

Defenseman Seth Jones registered two primary assists on Tuesday (on the Bedard goal and the Donato goal), making him the only Blackhawk with two points on the night.

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom was stellar against the Lightning, stopping 34-of-35 shots for a .971 save percentage.

The Blackhawks are now 16-29-5, for 37 points. This win helped get them over the hump and out of last place, which is currently held by the San Jose Sharks (36 points). Yes, I know the Blackhawks are still bad, and are still losing a lot of games. Which is why it’s always fun to celebrate the wins! They looked good in this one.

Chicago will try to make it two wins in a row when they face the Carolina Hurricanes this Thursday (Jan. 30).